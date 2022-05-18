GFL Logo (CNW Group/GFL Environmental Inc.)

GFL Logo (CNW Group/GFL Environmental Inc.)

 By GFL Environmental Inc.

VAUGHAN, ON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today virtually via live audio webcast.

Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

(a)  Patrick Dovigi

(b)  Dino Chiesa

(c)  Violet Konkle

(d)  Jessica McDonald

(e)  Arun Nayar

(f)  Paolo Notarnicola

(g)  Ven Poole

(h)  Blake Sumler

(i)  Raymond Svider

446,989,759 (99.25%)

432,982,498 (96.14%)

449,477,893 (99.81%)

449,936,279 (99.91%)

430,105,984 (95.51%)

410,111,244 (91.07%)

448,777,242 (99.65%)

449,705,778 (99.86%)

445,396,084 (98.90%)

3,358,659 (0.75%)

17,365,920 (3.86%)

870,525 (0.19%)

412,139 (0.09%)

20,242,434 (4.49%)

40,237,174 (8.93%)

1,571,176 (0.35%)

642,641 (0.14%)

4,952,334 (1.10%)







Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities across Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 18,000 employees.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gfl-environmental-inc-announces-results-from-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301550653.html

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.