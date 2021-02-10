ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ghostcast Inc., a technology company that has developed the first social podcasting platform, today announced the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Prince to its Board of Directors.
As Twitter's Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships, Ms. Prince is responsible for overseeing the teams that work with creators, media and entertainment companies to leverage the platform. She leads Twitter's worldwide efforts to engage with media and content publishers across the categories of TV, film, music, sports, news, lifestyle, influencers and creators.
"I am honored and fortunate to get to advise and work with the Ghostcast leadership team on a pure audio platform that helps elevate voices globally. The world needs Ghostcast to provide social community and connection around topics and interests in a purely audio format," said Jennifer Prince.
"I'm excited to have Jennifer Prince as an independent Board member. Jen and I have known each other for years, as she was an investor in my last tech start-up, OPKIX. Jen is very media savvy, and brings an enormous amount of experience to our Board, and I look forward to tapping into Jen's insights as we continue to execute on our milestones and growth plans," said Ryan Fuller, CEO of Ghostcast, Inc.
About Ghostcast:
Concepted in 2016 and incorporated in 2020, Ghostcast is on a mission to enable passionate communities to connect through their voice of choice at moments that matter. The platform's current and future features include live audio broadcasting capabilities, built-in broadcaster/listener interaction and social engagement tools, platform currency transactions, and a set of professional broadcasting, advertising, and analytic tools that empower the creation of unique, fun, and entertaining experiences. All of which allows everyone to be a ghostcaster – for fun or to build a business.
For more information please visit http://www.ghostcast.io
SOURCE
Ghostcast, Inc.
INQUIRIES
Media Contact
Ryan Fuller, Ghostcast, +1 (562) 587-6592, ryan@ghostcast.io
Toan Bui, Ghostcast, toan@ghostcast.io
SOURCE Ghostcast