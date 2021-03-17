HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has teamed with FiberRise, a leading engineering solutions provider, to provide engineering oversight and technical assistance for broadband network quality assurance. FiberRise was chosen to ensure Gibson Electric and its customers maintain the highest possible standards for Internet performance and reliability.
Gibson Connect already provides Internet service to over 7000 homes and businesses in western Tennessee and Kentucky. Beginning Internet service in February 2018, Gibson Connect will eventually provide fiber broadband service to approximately 16,000 subscribers by the end of 2023. "While we are working diligently to provide broadband access to our members as quickly as possible, we will not sacrifice quality for the sake of expediency," said Dan Rodamaker, President and CEO of Gibson EMC and Gibson Connect. "Experience has taught us that not all solutions providers are equal when it comes to quality service and expertise. We evaluated other solutions providers before making our selection, but it was clear that FiberRise's commitment to quality and alignment with our values set them apart as the best partner for the future of our project. We appreciate the tools and expertise FiberRise brings to monitor our service's quality and identify areas for improvement."
"FiberRise is proud to work with the team at Gibson Connect and help maintain their reputation for excellence and customer service," said Tommy Harmon, FiberRise CEO. "Gibson Electric's dedication to their membership is inspiring, and this partnership helps us in fulfilling our mission to bridge the Digital Divide."
About Gibson Electric Membership Corporation
Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is an electric cooperative owned by our members. We have approximately 39,000 members and over 3,500 miles of line in eight west Tennessee counties (Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion and Madison) and four west Kentucky counties (Carlisle, Fulton, Graves and Hickman). Our trustees, management and employees are dedicated to our member-owners and to our communities.
About FiberRise
FiberRise, LLC enables electric utilities to implement and maintain fiber infrastructure with complete business visibility and simplicity in the delivery of broadband services. FiberRise serves electrical cooperatives and investor-owned utilities throughout the South and has a proven track record of winning state and federal grant awards for its customers, including CAF, CAF II and Reconnect programs. FiberRise manages fiber projects from inception and construction through operations and maintenance with high-touch service and support. FiberRise focuses on quality of life by helping to make broadband affordable and accessible to all. For more information, please visit us at http://www.fiber-rise.com.
