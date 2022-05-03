CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company's virtual annual general and special meeting of shareholders that was held on May 3, 2022.
Voting Results
Name of Nominee
Votes For
(%) For
Votes Withheld
(%) Withheld
James M. Estey
96,668,489
97.88%
2,098,222
2.12%
Douglas P. Bloom
98,136,249
99.36%
630,462
0.64%
James J. Cleary
97,980,129
99.20%
786,582
0.80%
Judy E. Cotte
94,921,700
96.11%
3,845,011
3.89%
Heidi L. Dutton
98,662,669
99.89%
104,042
0.11%
John L. Festival
98,087,730
99.31%
678,981
0.69%
Marshall L. McRae
98,040,088
99.26%
726,623
0.74%
Margaret C. Montana
98,510,955
99.74%
255,756
0.26%
Steven R. Spaulding
98,683,718
99.92%
82,993
0.08%
For complete voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Gibson
Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI), is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.
Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.
For further information, please contact:
Mark Chyc-Cies
Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3146
Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com
