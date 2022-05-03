TAIPEI, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

For the first quarter of 2022, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.55 million with a gross profit of $0.90 million, an operating loss of $0.83 million and the net loss of $1.10 million. Total revenues increased by 23.0% if compared to the previous quarter.

The improvement exhibited in revenues is mainly due to our efforts in promoting a licensed game amidst a long stay-home period in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, we continued fine-tuning our fast-paced remake of legacy casual games to increase players' stickiness and average revenue per user. With a healthier operating model, we believe it will bring us a steady growth and enhanced profitability in the future

While many countries around the world began easing COVID-19 restrictions, Hong Kong and Taiwan, previously with comparatively few cases, have been facing a wave of outbreak recently, and certain disruptions to our operations were resulted. "We have taken measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on our business," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

First Quarter Overview

  • Operating revenues increased by 23.0% in quarter-on-quarter comparison and 6.9% year-over-year. The increase was mainly attributable to our efforts in boosting Tales Runner, a licensed game in Hong Kong, where primary pupils have experienced a prolonged winter vacation.
  • Loss from operations decreased to $0.83 million from $1.15 million last quarter, but net loss increased slightly to $1.10 million from $0.99 million last quarter due to foreign exchange loss arising from the surge of U.S. dollar in the past quarter.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games. Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the First Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 1Q22 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS



(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share

amounts)



1Q22





4Q21





Change

(%)





1Q22





1Q21





Change

(%)



Revenues





1,546







1,257







23.0

%





1,546







1,446







6.9

%

Gross Profit





901







607







48.4

%





901







791







13.9

%

Loss from Operations





(828)







(1,152)





NM







(828)







(901)





NM



Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia





(1,099)







(986)





NM







(1,099)







(875)





NM



Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia,

Diluted





(0.10)







(0.09)





NM







(0.10)







(0.08)





NM



EBITDA (A)





(1,154)







(1,005)





NM







(1,154)







(949)





NM



Cash, Cash Equivalent and Restricted Cash





40,534







41,762







(2.9)

%





40,534







44,446







(8.8)

%

 

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)       EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

First-Quarter Financial Results

  • Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 23.0% quarter-on-quarter to $1.55 million, from $1.26 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased by 6.9% year-over-year from $1.45 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to our efforts in boosting Tales Runner, a licensed game, amidst a long stay-home period in Hong Kong.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased to $0.90 million from $0.61 million in last quarter and increased by 13.9% from $0.79 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Consolidated operating expenses were $1.73 million in the first quarter of 2022, approximately comparable to prior quarter.
  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.10 million, increased from a loss of $0.99 million last quarter, and from a loss of $0.88 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the first quarter-end of 2022 amounted to $40.5 million.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $40.5 million, or approximately $3.67 per share as of March 31, 2022.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of May 3, 2022. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"Notwithstanding the disruption of the pandemic, we are making progress in developing and calibrating a robust business model for our in-house casual games," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang. "We will continue executing our strategy of internally-driven growth by cultivating customer relationships, boosting productivity of the products and improving cost structure and effective marketing."

Meanwhile, our business strategies always include expanding through mergers and acquisitions. We will keep pursuing investment opportunities that have strategic capacity to accelerate our growth and enhance shareholders' value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the first quarter 2022 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw, and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2022 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Three months ended







3/31/2022





12/31/2021









3/31/2021







unaudited





unaudited









unaudited







USD





USD









USD



Operating revenues





























Digital entertainment service revenues





1,545,575







1,257,099











1,446,276



Other revenues





























1,545,575







1,257,099











1,446,276



Operating costs





























Cost of digital entertainment service revenues





644,369







649,791











655,757



Cost of other revenues





























644,369







649,791











655,757



Gross profit





901,206







607,308











790,519



Operating expenses





























Product development and engineering expenses





322,438







363,917











345,898



Selling and marketing expenses





435,205







495,573











397,033



General and administrative expenses





971,101







897,473











946,192



Other





226







2,020











2,599









1,728,970







1,758,983











1,691,722



Loss from operations





(827,764)







(1,151,675)











(901,203)



Non-operating income (expense)





























Interest income





62,835







24,951











78,595



Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net





(339,131)







41,038











(49,357)



Gain on disposal of investments











45,863













Other-net





4,922







53,605











(2,809)









(271,374)







165,457











26,429



Loss from continuing operations before income taxes





(1,099,138)







(986,218)











(874,774)



Income tax benefit (expense)























Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia





(1,099,138)







(986,218)











(874,774)



Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia





























   Basic:





(0.10)







(0.09)











(0.08)



   Diluted:





(0.10)







(0.09)











(0.08)



Weighted average shares outstanding:





























   Basic





11,052,235







11,052,235











11,052,235



   Diluted





11,052,235







11,052,235











11,052,235



 

 

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









3/31/2022





12/31/2021





3/31/2021







unaudited





audited





unaudited







USD





USD





USD



Assets

























Current assets

























Cash and cash equivalents





40,221,362







41,455,445







44,146,308



Accounts receivable - net





245,742







264,890







281,945



Prepaid expenses





728,280







400,954







393,587



Restricted cash





312,772







306,411







300,000



Other receivables





21,143







473







25,937



Other current assets





151,560







154,344







156,622



Total current assets





41,680,859







42,582,517







45,304,399





























Marketable securities - noncurrent





10,322,000







10,322,000







10,000,000



Property, plant & equipment - net





79,266







87,806







38,860



Intangible assets - net





9,166







11,746







11,596



Prepaid licensing and royalty fees





299,117







35,017







108,878



Other assets





2,322,368







2,479,237







2,481,910



Total assets





54,712,776







55,518,323







57,945,643





























Liabilities and equity

























Accounts payable





47,916







118,343







88,009



Accrued compensation





188,353







236,316







161,287



Accrued expenses





1,436,606







1,199,039







1,083,293



Unearned revenue





890,395







880,203







949,396



Other current liabilities





820,580







782,630







740,286



Total current liabilities





3,383,850







3,216,531







3,022,271



Other liabilities





1,262,455







1,450,487







1,655,437



Total liabilities





4,646,305







4,667,018







4,677,708



Total equity





50,066,471







50,851,305







53,267,935



Total liabilities and equity





54,712,776







55,518,323







57,945,643



 

 

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations







Three months ended







3/31/2022





12/31/2021





3/31/2021







unaudited





unaudited





unaudited







USD





USD





USD



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA

























Net loss attributable to GigaMedia





(1,099,138)







(986,218)







(874,774)



Depreciation





5,764







3,889







1,902



Amortization





2,239







2,254







2,010



Interest income





(62,835)







(24,951)







(78,595)



Interest expense



















Income tax (benefit) expense



















EBITDA





(1,153,970)







(1,005,026)







(949,457)



 

 

 

