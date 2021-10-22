ORLANDO, Fla., October 22, 2021 -- Gilbane Building Company, in partnership with Turner Construction, was pleased to receive the Central Florida Chapter Associated Builders and Contractors Eagle Award for the Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training Facilities Improvement Project. This distinguished honor exemplifies innovative, high-quality construction, superior safety standards, and notable client satisfaction.
"Our project teams and partners have all worked incredibly hard to deliver this state-of-the-art sports facility for the Toronto Blue Jays, its fans, and the local community. Because of their dedication to excellence, Gilbane can continue to be a major builder in the sports and entertainment market. The teams, architect, client, and trade partners are extremely deserving of this recognition," noted Heidi DeBenedetti, executive vice president of Gilbane Building Company.
This award-winning spring training facility was designed by Populous and consists of two projects on separate sites, a 65-acre new player development complex and renovations/improvements to the existing Dunedin Stadium, now TD Ballpark. The new ultra-modern player development complex is at the exact location as the prior complex and includes a 115,000 SF clubhouse building with various strength, training, rehabilitation facilities, and offices, as well as six fields, two half fields, an open-air agility field, covered turf practice field, inclined agility hill, and numerous pitching mounds and batting cages.
Numerous renovations and upgrades to the ballpark brought it up to a sophisticated standard and includes features such as improved seating, luxury suites, enhanced fan experience and food and beverage elements, team shop, visitor's clubhouse, umpire's room, grounds crew maintenance areas, media areas including press boxes, audio and visual upgrades including TV/radio booths, PA/video board control room, scoreboard, LED signage, and audio system, improved security access, and increased public parking.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services for clients across various markets, from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. Since 1972, Gilbane has been delivering construction services in Florida. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
About Turner Construction
Turner is a North America-based, international construction services company leading in diverse market segments. The company has earned recognition for undertaking large, complex projects, fostering innovation, embracing emerging technologies, and making a difference for its clients, employees, and community. With 10,000 employees, the company completes $12 billion of construction on 1,500 projects each year. Turner offers clients the accessibility and support of a local firm with the stability and resources of a multi-national organization. For more information visit: http://www.turnerconstruction.com
