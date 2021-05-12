RALEIGH, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce the addition of Morgan Beam as Business Development Manager in the Raleigh, North Carolina office. Morgan brings ten years of business development and public affairs experience and has been successful in developing influential relationships while driving organizational awareness and growth. In his new role, he will work closely with operations to enhance and expand client relationships, as well as gain market share in both the public and private sectors.
Beam began his career in state government, working on a broad range of policy initiatives and government affairs in the North Carolina Legislature and the Executive Branch. Before joining Gilbane, he spent six years as the market development manager for a general contractor in Raleigh, where he focused on the Triangle and eastern North Carolina regions.
"We are excited to welcome Morgan and his knowledge of the local market to Gilbane," said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president and North Carolina business unit leader at Gilbane Building Company. "Morgan brings a unique set of skills to our business and will be a key contributor to our strategic growth in the Triangle."
A licensed real estate agent, Morgan is actively involved in a number of industry organizations including the Triangle chapter of the Urban Land Institute and NAIOP's Raleigh-Durham chapter, where he serves on the government affairs committee and was named 2020 Member of the Year. He has also served on the Wake County Public School's Construction Technology Career Academy Board and was appointed to the North Carolina Education Lottery Commission.
Morgan received a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and completed an international marketing program at the Universitat de València in Spain. He and his wife Carin have called the Triangle home since 2010.
About Gilbane Building Company
