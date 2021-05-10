HOUSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company recently held its 13th Annual Gilbane Cares Charity Golf Tournament at the Black Horse Golf Club in Cypress, Texas. More than 225 golfers joined Gilbane and helped raise over $129,000 for local charities including the ACE Mentor Program, Camp For All, Folds of Honor and Rebuilding Together Houston.
"The Gilbane team is very fortunate to have great industry and subcontracting partners that were able to donate this year. The combined efforts in fundraising and support will make a direct impact in the communities in Texas that we work and live. We are honored to give back and partner with these amazing organizations." – Scott Orr, Gilbane Building Company Senior Vice President and Texas Business Unit Leader
The Texas Business Unit, located in Houston, chooses three to four charities each year to benefit from their annual charity golf tournament. The charities are chosen based on their impact to the community and their alignment with Gilbane's core values. The charities for 2021 are:
- The Ace Mentor Program mentors high school students and inspires them to pursue a career in design and construction. (https://www.acementorhouston.org/)
- Camp for All is designed with no barriers for children and adults with special needs to experience the thrill of camping and nature, just like their able-bodied peers. (https://www.campforall.org/camp-for-yall/)
- Folds of Honor provides scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. (https://foldsofhonor.org/)
- Rebuilding Together Houston helps Houstonians repair homes, revitalize communities and rebuild lives. (https://www.rebuildinghouston.org/)
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Marking its 150th year in business, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company with more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
With over 40 years of experience building in Texas, we have been fortunate to serve a wide variety of market sectors and clients. Our dedication to successfully responding to the needs of our clients has led us to provide a blend of front-end driven construction management services with the delivery-driven services of a builder. Experience, integrity, teamwork, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to safety – that's how Gilbane builds Texas.
