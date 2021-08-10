HONOLULU, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gina Duncan is the Principal Broker and Owner of Fine Island Properties serving Maui and Oahu Hawaii with an experienced team of agents dedicated to achieving their client's goals. Over 21 years experience in Real Estate with Licenses in Maryland, Florida, & currently in Hawaii since 2005. Your goals for real estate are her passion.
She has served her profession as a Hawaii Association of Realtors® Board of Director 2019-2021 (Presently serving), AREAA Aloha Chapter Board of Directors Advisor & Past Board of Director since 2013, President Realtors® Association of Maui 2019, A-List for AREAA National2019, Co-Founder and President (2015-2017) AREAA Aloha Chapter for State of Hawaii. Professional Speaker for Real Estate Nationally and Locally.
Designations & Certifications include ABR: Accredited Buyer Representative, CIPS: Certified International Property Specialist, CRS: Certified Residential Specialist, NAR's: GREEN Designation, GRI: Graduate REALTOR® Institute & RSPS: Resort & Second Property Specialist.
Gina believes in giving back to her community through her time on local boards, donations and fundraising efforts including building a playground at the local shelter and serving on the Maui Choral Arts Association Board of Directors.
Visit Gina Duncan's Haute Residence Profile:
https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/gina-duncan/
