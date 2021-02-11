SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Give2Give Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Give2Give Realty, a firm that pays it forward by giving back, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Give2Give Realty was founded by Dena Enborg on the principle that each person deserves the opportunity to become a homeowner. Believing that people need a hand up, not a handout, Enborg invests 5% of Give2Give's profits into building transitional safe havens for families in need. Give2Give Realty serves buyers, sellers, and communities throughout San Bernardino County, including Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Oak Hills, and Victorville.
Partnering with Side will ensure that Give2Give Realty remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Give2Give Realty agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"I've chosen to align Give2Give with Side because it made sense to partner with a company whose sole purpose is to help us grow. Side's best-in-class platform takes us to the next level of service and frees up our time, allowing us to provide even more value to our clients and our community," said Enborg.
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Give2Give Realty
Give2Give Realty aims to improve the lives of others by helping buyers and sellers make choices that will serve them well today and in the future. The firm allocates a portion of the profits from each transaction to building transitional safe havens for unhoused families, providing them the vital opportunity they need to get back on their feet. At Give2Give Realty, people move forward and give back. To learn more, visit http://www.Give2GiveRealty.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
