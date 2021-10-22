LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GKUA Ultra Premium, the cannabis brand co-founded by artistic giant and cannabis connoisseur Lil Wayne, announced today an exclusive products launch for the Las Vegas strip area, with Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQB: PLNHF), a vertically integrated cannabis company operating one of the largest and most recognized cannabis retail locations in the world. GKUA is introducing their sought-after products and strains to Las Vegas customers at Planet 13.
GKUA Ultra Premium products are now available at the Planet 13 Cannabis Entertainment Superstore in Las Vegas.
"Las Vegas is a place where people know how to have a good time," said Lil Wayne. "GKUA is all about inspiring good times and good vibes."
GKUA Ultra Premium first launched December 2019 in California to great fanfare, building a loyal customer base with some of the best cannabis products in the world. Following major expansions into the established Colorado market and the burgeoning Oklahoma and Michigan markets, Nevada marks the fifth state where cannabis consumers can experience "that GKUA."
"Planet 13 is a household name in Las Vegas and beyond, so we're thrilled to partner with this game-changing cannabis retail store to bring GKUA Ultra Premium to area residents, as well as to the millions of visitors who flock each year to Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capital of the World," said Beau Golob, President and Co-founder of GKUA.
Located next to the iconic Las Vegas strip, the 112,000 square-foot Planet 13 SuperStore consistently does close-to 10-percent of all Nevada cannabis sales volume, and it has become a must-see tourist destination. Within the Las Vegas area, the initial launch of GKUA, as well as new GKUA products released, will be exclusive to Planet 13 for 30 days.
"Planet 13 is a one of a kind venue in a one of a kind location. We are thrilled to partner with the forward-thinking GKUA, a brand that understands and embraces the intersection between cannabis, entertainment and culture, to launch their GKUA Ultra Premium products in Las Vegas," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13.
GKUA Ultra Premium flower is sourced from the most experienced growers, who produce strains that are limited and incredibly potent with some of the highest natural levels of THC available. All GKUA products are independently lab tested and certified for purity. Products available at launch include flower, high potency concentrates, vapes and pre-rolls. Additional details on each product category include:
- GKUA Ultra Premium Flower: Sourced from the most experienced growers, GKUA produces strains that are limited, incredibly potent and consistently impressive…truly the best flower!
- GKUA THC Vape: Sourced from the best cannabis strains, GKUA's flavorful THC Vape Oil and Live Sauce are exclusive formulations that carefully transform the highest-quality cannabis into potent THC vape oil. Independently lab tested and certified for purity. GKUA Ultra Premium vape oil and live sauce, pure and potent.
- GKUA Ultra Premium Battery Technology: The proprietary ceramic heating element and cutting-edge design is optimized to efficiently deliver easily controllable doses while elevating the user experience; delivering the highest potency hits.
- GKUA Ultra Premium Concentrate: The launch will also feature intensely pure, potent and flavorful GKUA Ultra Premium Concentrate, created for dabbing or adding to flower. The exclusive formulation is carefully transformed from the highest quality cannabis into potent THC concentrate you can taste and feel.
More than just products, GKUA celebrates culture and artistic achievement. As Lil Wayne has done throughout his career, GKUA supports new artists in multiple mediums, such as fashion designers, song writers, musicians, models, dancers and visual artists through artistic collaborations that promote not only the brand, but the GKUA lifestyle.
For the latest updates on where to shop for GKUA, use the Weezy Weed Finder on GKUA.com.
About GKUA Ultra Premium
Lil Wayne, artistic giant and connoisseur of cannabis, has created the ultimate cannabis brand, GKUA Ultra Premium. Lil Wayne provides inspiration to millions of people, and now he is delivering it in one more form: The Best High of your Life. Produced from the finest cannabis, GKUA Ultra Premium products are Lil Wayne tasted and approved. GKUA inspires artists and dreamers and supports the arts through collaborations with new artists in multiple mediums. GKUA Ultra Premium products are available in select California, Michigan, Colorado, Nevada and Oklahoma dispensaries. For more information about GKUA Ultra Premium products and events, visit gkua.com.
About Planet 13
Planet 13 (http://www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the ongoing operations of the Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") and the exclusive products launch.
These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: risks associated with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases presenting as major health issues; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated April 5, 2021, filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
