SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gladly, the customer service platform that helps brands deliver a more personalized customer experience, today announced its integration with the Messenger API for Instagram. With the latest integration, brands can now easily and efficiently scale their support across Instagram to better meet the needs and expectations of today's savviest social shoppers.
Previously, a customer service agent helping a customer on Instagram would have limited insight into that customer and their personal history with the brand. Now, with Gladly's new integration with the Messenger API for Instagram, agents can finally see a single, unified thread of all of a customer's communications — regardless of the channel it took place on — alongside a single pane view of the customer that offers key context like their past order history, shopping preferences, and even loyalty status.
This means agents no longer have to toggle between platforms to understand a customer's history, and customers don't have to repeat it themselves. Instead, they can provide immediate, actionable support and highly personalized shopping recommendations that result in happier customers and ultimately, higher sales.
"The rise of social commerce has required brands to rethink how and where they engage with their customers. While it's been a boon for many, the challenge of providing the same level of exceptional customer service in the social space has been challenging," said Joseph Ansanelli, CEO, Gladly. "By adding the Messenger API for Instagram, we're helping to address this challenge, enabling brands to deliver exceptional customer service in all arenas."
With this latest integration, customer service teams can now:
- Respond to a customer's outreach over Instagram without having to leave Gladly
- Make personalized recommendations and offers that are more likely to convert (e.g. by basing recommendations on a customer's past purchases, or offering targeted promo codes based on the type of Story a customer responds to)
- Provide faster, more efficient support over Instagram since each agent will now be able to help multiple customers over Instagram simultaneously
- Set Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and monitor how teams are performing over Instagram—and all their other channels—all in a single space
"We are very excited for the Messenger API for Instagram to be integrated into Gladly's customer service platform. Consumers are utilizing Instagram for commerce more than ever before and it is important for brands to be able to communicate with their customers quickly and efficiently," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger. "The Messenger API for Instagram means businesses and developers can now manage their customer communications on Instagram at scale."
About Gladly
Gladly is the only platform making customer service Radically Personal by allowing agents to communicate with customers seamlessly across channels. Gladly centers customer service around the person, not a case or ticket number, giving agents full visibility of customers in a single view. With Gladly, the world's most innovative consumer companies like Crate and Barrel, JOANN, and TUMI develop lifelong customer relationships, not one-off experiences. Based in San Francisco, Gladly was founded in 2014 and is privately backed by industry leaders including Greylock, GGV Capital, NEA, and JetBlue Ventures.
Media Contact
Katie Doyle, Gladly, +1 4154717427, katie.doyle@gladly.com
SOURCE Gladly