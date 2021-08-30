NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in New Jersey, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * From Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. * The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass through the region Wednesday through Wednesday night, finally departing on Thursday. Periods of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms associated with this low will result in widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts likely exceeding 6 inches from late Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Combined with wet antecedent conditions, this will lead to flash flooding. * Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage areas is possible. Water is likely to cover the roads, especially in low lying areas. Moderate to major flooding is possible along the main stem rivers, and roads and structures near these rivers may be flooded. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties. Please monitor the forecast, especially if you live in a location that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area. &&