CARY, N.C., Sep. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cameyo, the Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) platform that enables ultra-secure remote & hybrid work from any device without virtual desktops or VPNs, today announced it has strengthened its Board of Advisors with the strategic additions of Glenn Lurie and Jeff Liu.
Glenn Lurie is a growth-focused executive with 30+ years of experience, most recently serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Synchronoss Technologies. Prior to Synchronoss, Glenn was President and Chief Executive Officer of AT&T's Mobility and Consumer Operations where he led the team that negotiated the launch of the first iPhone & iPad and built the IoT business at AT&T. During this time Glenn managed sales and distribution, customer care, and overall operations as he grew the nation's leading wireless business. Glenn brings to Cameyo's Board of Advisors a wealth of sales & operations experience and relationships that will help accelerate Cameyo's rapid growth.
"Throughout my career I have been drawn to organizations that provided the foundation for enabling major shifts in the way business is done," said Glenn Lurie. "Cameyo recognized years ago that to enable everyone to be productive from anywhere while keeping them secure on any device, business-critical apps needed to be liberated from the desktop. And now hundreds of organizations - including Fortune 500s, Global 500s, school districts, and everything in between - rely on Cameyo's Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) platform to enable remote & hybrid work. I look forward to helping Cameyo as they enter this next stage of hyper-growth."
Jeff Liu is a seasoned tech industry senior executive with 25+ years of management consulting and investment banking experience. Most recently Jeff spent 10 years at Ernst & Young as a senior partner where he served as the leader of EY's Digital Transformation practice and Global Sector Leader for the Technology industry. Prior to EY, he held Senior Managing Director roles as the Software Group Head at both Bank of America and Deutsche Bank. For Cameyo, Jeff will serve as a trusted board-level and C-suite advisor on topics ranging from strategy and digital transformation to corporate finance and M&A.
"In over two decades of experience driving digital transformation and software initiatives for some of the world's largest companies, I've recognized certain patterns in the organizations that are able to transcend being merely a 'technology vendor' to become a true business partner," said Jeff Liu. "Cameyo has the right combination of industry-leading technology, visionary leadership, and commitment to customer success. I am excited to advise the team as they continue to help companies around the world not only navigate the future of work, but thrive throughout the transition."
"We're honored that such experienced and well-respected executives as Glenn and Jeff have shown excitement and passion for Cameyo's mission of enabling ultra-secure remote & hybrid work for everyone, without the need for virtual desktops or VPNs," said Andrew Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of Cameyo. "Their experience and advice will help accelerate our growth as we expand our team to help meet the global demand for simple, secure, and cost-effective solutions for enabling people to be productive from anywhere and on any device."
