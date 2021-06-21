MARKHAM, Ontario, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace insurance, is pleased to announce that its groundbreaking SM4 Aviation Safety Program is expanding to include Canadian policyholders. The SM4 program, which launched in 2010 in the U.S., continues to focus on providing resources to help the aviation industry achieve higher levels of operational safety.
SM4 will now provide select General Aviation policyholders in Canada (excluding light aircraft and UAS) with access to an online Learning Management System (LMS) that includes advanced training courses to support the current and next generation of aviation personnel.
The LMS provides Global Aerospace clients with customized online training for both personal and professional development to support their continuous improvement:
- Easy, online access to practical and interactive learning plans designed by each of our SM4 partners in their area of expertise.
- Time-efficient, impactful courses that allow for seamless integration into your organization's training program.
- Continually updated courses to keep up with the latest developments in business aviation safety.
- Unlimited number of user accounts per client.
- Certificate of completion provided to participants for each completed learning plan.
Steve Hughes, chief underwriting officer, Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers (Canada) Limited adds, "As a leader in this industry, it is imperative that we continuously develop solutions and services to benefit our clients and their brokers. By expanding our SM4 Safety program into Canada, we are providing access to valuable resources that will help them manage risks and strengthen their safety culture."
The SM4 program, now in its 12th year, continues to focus on providing resources to help the aviation industry achieve higher levels of operational safety. Since 2010, the company has committed over $5.7 million to support SM4 and help its clients pursue higher levels of safety. To learn more about the SM4 LMS please visit the SM4 website or contact your local Global Aerospace underwriter.
About Global Aerospace
Global Aerospace is a leading provider of aerospace insurance with a worldwide portfolio of clients who are engaged in every aspect of the aviation and space industries. Headquartered in London, we have offices in Canada, Cologne, Paris, Zurich and throughout the United States. Across the world, we employ over 300 people. With experience dating back to the 1920s, the company's underwriting is backed by a pool of high-quality insurance companies representing some of the most respected names in the business. For additional information about Global Aerospace, please visit http://www.global-aero.com. To learn more about the company's SM4 safety program, please visit sm4.global-aero.com.
