DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, Global Business Bureau (gbbgulf.com) has over 20 years of expertise providing professional services, management, and technical assistance to organizations in the Middle East and Arabian Gulf markets. GBB are recognized industry experts for helping enterprises increase operational performance, reduce cost and improve productivity and profit. GBB's clientele is a "Who's Who" of the Regional Industry Leaders with whom it has been involved in highly successful deliverables in the areas of Consulting, Training, and Advisory services for Quality and Compliance Management Systems, Strategy & Organisational Development.
The largest healthcare insurance administration provider in Jordan has already signed on as the first joint GBB-Interfacing customer. "Interfacing's unique platform for managing highly regulated industry requirements was the client's obvious choice." says Nizar Bashaireh, CEO, GBB "We analyzed many solutions, and Interfacing's Integrated Management System is the only tool that satisfies all digitalization, quality, governance and compliance needs."
This strategic alliance will help address the needs of the industry in the Middle East and Arabian Gulf, and North African markets by leveraging Interfacing's flagship solution for Management System standardization and audit (e.g., Multiple diverse ISO certification program requirements), organization development through digitalization, process analysis, and process redesign. As experienced consultants to organizations in the government and private sector, GBB and Interfacing will collaborate to co-create greater value for its customers where they will reimagine, redesign, and transform businesses together.
"Interfacing is excited to enter into a strategic alliance with Global Business Bureau." commented Scott Armstrong, Interfacing's Managing Partner"; GBB has an excellent reputation within the GCC countries as a highly trusted business service provider in both the public and private sector. We can leverage GBB's industry expertise, market knowledge, and experienced consultants to jointly deliver large-scale digital transformation, compliance, and improvement programs. It's more important now than ever before for organizations to re-evaluate their current work methods, digitalize, and emerge from the pandemic stronger and more agile. The alliance is truly a win-win opportunity."
About Interfacing
Interfacing Technologies is a global leader in business and digital transformation, empowering organizations to efficiently govern business complexity through process and data-based quality, performance, and compliance management solutions. Interfacing's solutions are intuitively designed for business users, facilitating multiple organizational programs within a single platform and covering the full spectrum of automation, improvement, and governance initiatives.
About Global Business Bureau
Global Business Bureau was established by highly experienced senior advisors and executives who had been working for more than 20 years on a regional scale within the Middle East and Arabian Gulf market providing professional services, management, and technical assistance to organizations for developing operational performance, reducing cost, and improving productivity and profit.
GBB's training services come as a result of the experience and exposure that its specialists have achieved. GBB trainers have delivered specialized training courses on an international and regional scale covering the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle Eastern countries.
Global Business Bureau has set up operations in the United Arab Emirates in Dubai & Abu Dhabi in addition to a network of advisors and technical resources across the region in various sectors.
Contact Interfacing Technologies:
+1 514 737 7333 (Direct)
Contact Global Business Bureau:
Office 901 Prism Tower,
Business Bay, Dubai UAE
P. O. Box: 454960
+971.4.454.2859
Media Contact
Sales, Interfacing Technologies Corporation, 1 15147377333, Marketing@interfacing.com
SOURCE Interfacing Technologies Corporation