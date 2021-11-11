FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov.11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridge To A Cure Foundation announces the appointment of David Gibbons to its Board of Directors.
Gibbons is an international executive whose career spans leadership at a number of global businesses, including 28 years at 3M. He also served as president of Rubbermaid Home Products, and eventually took the helm at Rubbermaid Europe. Subsequent stints include membership on numerous public company Boards, as well as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Perrigo, a pharmaceutical company now based in Ireland, from 2000-2007, and as Chairman of the Board of Cott Corporation, a global manufacturer of private label beverages, from 2008-2017.
Gibbons also has served on many charitable and community Boards, including recently as Chairman of the Board of Naples Children's Education Foundation. He is currently a trustee of Southwest Florida Children's Charities as well as a member of the board of African Parks Foundation USA.
Gibbons knows first-hand the suffering that childhood cancer inflicts. In the early 1980s Gibbons' teenage son was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma. At the time, the cancer was considered 99% fatal. His son survived, but like many childhood cancer survivors, lives with residual health effects of treatment. Gibbon's journey through the healthcare system seeking out the newest treatments available at institutions including Mayo Clinic and Memorial Sloan Kettering led to his interest in improving healthcare outcomes for children with cancer.
"I greatly admire David Gibbons and look forward to working with him as a member of our Board of Directors," welcomed Bridge To A Cure Founder and Board Chair Robert Martin. "His commitment to our mission and personal desire to transform childhood cancer research will help us greatly advance our priorities to develop a robust and open national childhood cancer database, develop clinical trial protocols specifically for children, and open up new funding streams to cure America's top killer of kids by disease."
Gibbons graduated from Villanova University in 1965, marrying his wife Pat that same week. He has four sons and seven grandchildren.
