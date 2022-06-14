New U.S. division in Los Angeles, CA to be headed by veteran industry lead
LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award winning digital creative and development studio Miroma Project Factory (MPF), the global digital development arm of the Miroma Group, is pleased to announce that Askia Underwood has been named as the U.S. Business Director, heading up the company's recently opened first U.S. division in Los Angeles.
MPF Global CEO Katherine Robinson says of the expansion: "The launch of Miroma Project Factory's first U.S. based office is an integral step in the company's growth trajectory. We conducted an extensive recruitment drive to find a unique individual who embodies the values that MPF holds, alongside the aspirations we strive for. Askia has a relentless curiosity and a high record of developing win-win client partnerships coupled with vibrant client handling. We're thrilled to have her join the team and look forward to the huge opportunities ahead of us."
MPF was female-founded and is a female-led business that focuses on creating an inclusive and diverse workplace for its employees. In 2021 Woman Love Tech recognized MPF as one of the top 11 companies creating amazing workplaces for their employees.
Underwood stated, "I am immensely grateful to contribute my expertise to a firm truly passionate about doing things better today, tomorrow, and every day. I'm here to catapult the power of digital and innovative storytelling forward with immersive, experiential, and impactful digital experiences and products. In my role, I am laser-focused on brands and agencies looking to innovate at the intersection of where people converse, connect, and buy online. With the work, Miroma Project Factory has delivered globally and the power of the entire Miroma Group, we can build anything our brand and agency clients ideate upon. I plan to expand on our global work experience here in the U.S. The future's so bright."
Askia has actively secured key U.S. partnerships with multicultural agencies and brands including DenMother Collabs, a boutique, integrated media consultancy led by advertising veteran Anita Alban Gastelum.
"The importance of placing consumers at the center of any campaign means using advanced digital innovation to create multicultural brand experiences and dialogues that are so powerful it makes the dynamics of the relationship hyper-connected," said Anita Alban Gastelum, chief collaborator, and founder.
Underwood is an expert in uncovering unique consumer insights, layering in cultural touchpoints, and identifying imaginative ways to actively drive consumer behavior. Prior to joining MPF, Askia's 16+ years of experience in consumer strategy included strategic Business Development roles for pre-IPO AdTech start-ups. Her past partners span various categories including consumer, non-profit, political, tech, CPG, beauty, pharmaceutical, and automotive.
About Miroma Project Factory
Miroma Project Factory (MPF) is a multi-award-winning digital production and development studio that creates innovative and interactive digital products across web, mobile, social media, and games platforms. Its' reputation is built on delivering ground-breaking products in entertainment, broadcast, and health with a deep specialization in gamification for engagement and behavioral change. Their client roster includes Qantas, Subaru, Disney, NSW Government, RaboBank, Kojima Productions, Never Never Gin, CSIRO and Johnson & Johnson.
Headquartered in Sydney with offices in London and Los Angeles, MPF also functions as the global digital development arm of the Miroma Group. For more information, please visit http://www.theprojectfactory.com.
About Miroma Group
The Miroma Group was designed to be different: a global group of 13 media and marketing agencies, defined by their agility and challenger thinking, invested in the brands we work with. We are building digitally-led creative, media, and content platforms powered by our unique commercial engine to unlock value and drive growth for our clients. We work with businesses that share our appetite for transformative growth and are leading the way in technology and culture, from Netflix to Amazon, Spotify to Snapchat, Diageo to eBay. For more information, please visit http://www.miromagroup.com
