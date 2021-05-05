PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, The League of Intrapreneurs announced Global Intrapreneur Week, June 7 - 11, 2021 (GIW2021), a virtual summit showcasing the power of institutional changemakers to tackle the world's most complex and urgent challenges. This year's theme, 'Making the Invisible, Visible', will wake the world up to the role of "entrepreneurs on the inside" as integral drivers of innovation and positive change.
Over the past 12 months, many previously unseen issues - such as systemic racism, inequity and climate change - have been thrust into the spotlight and societies are demanding change. This will require more than CEO commitments; it will require empowering employees at all levels to create effective and lasting solutions.
"As we are transforming our societies and economies toward more social and ecological systems, we need responsible leaders and radical thinkers at the top of big institutions and organizations. But equally important are intrapreneurs who push for systemic change from the very heart of the organization," says Markus Hipp, member of the board of the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt, a partner in Global Intrapreneur Week.
Global Intrapreneur Week will bring together leading intrapreneurs across sectors and feature speakers from IKEA, ABInBev, GE, Eileen Fisher, Decathlon, Standard Chartered and many other purpose-driven organizations. Participants will benefit from inspiring stories as well as opportunities to learn from others how intrapreneurship can help drive business and societal value.
"The pandemic has exposed the many fragilities and inequities of societies around the world. This is humanity's most important decade and it's up to us to design and invest in a future that leaves no one behind – a better future that is clean, green and more just. We cannot do it alone. We need to unleash the intrapreneurship of everyone: our co-workers, our business partners, and citizens," says Mercedes Gutierrez, Head of Social Impact Communities, Ingka Group (IKEA).
Global Intrapreneur Week is the first global event dedicated solely to intrapreneurs and impact. GIW is not just another webinar. Adopting a human-centric, unplugged format, GIW provides a radically unique experience for innovators and changemakers to deepen their connections with others who share their vision for a better future.
From June 7 - 10th, The League of Intrapreneurs, in partnership with the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt and partners, will host a curated platform of over fifty engaging workshops exploring questions such as, how can we deepen our capacity for systems change by understanding our role in the system, surfacing blindspots and engaging unlikely allies? What does it look like to lead and innovate from a place of deep care, compassion and love for our fellow beings and planet? Where in our impact ecosystem are the most promising innovations to create a just, equitable and regenerative world? And how can we re-write our stories and shift our dominant narratives to bring about our desired futures?
Tickets are available at intrapreneurweek.net, which include discounted rates for students, 28 and under, and lifelong learners over 65.
