NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals and Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, February 16th.   

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"We are delighted to present our three-day Global Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference highlighting the perspectives of today's leading global resource companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We appreciate the continued support of our co-sponsor Amvest Capital and welcome the input of our keynote speakers:  Terry Heymann, CFO, World Gold Council, Michael DiRienzo, Executive Director, The Silver Institute and Daniel Mamadou of Welsbach Holdings."

"As we co-host our second event with the OTC, we are excited to bring together developers and producers of various mineral commodities," says Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Managing Partner at Amvest Capital, "we believe a bull-market in commodities is commencing, and this conference provides investors with ideas to advantageously allocate their capital."

February 16th Agenda:

Eastern

Time

ET

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:00 AM

Keynote Presentation: Why Gold Should be Considered an ESG Compliant Asset

Terry Heymann, CFO, World Gold Council

9:30 AM

Pan African Resources PLC

OTCQX: PAFRF| AIM: PAF | JSE: PAN

10:00 AM

Battle North Gold Corp.

OTCQX: BNAUF | TSX: BNAU

10:30 AM

Golden Valley Mines Ltd.

OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ

11:00 AM

Newcore Gold Ltd.

OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU

11:30 AM

First Vanadium Corp.

OTCQX: FVANF | TSX-V: FVAN

12:00 PM

Arizona Gold Corp.

OTCQB: AGAUF | TSX: AZG

12:30 PM

Gold Terra Resource Corp.

OTCQX: YGTFF | TSX-V: YGT

1:00 PM

Skeena Resources Ltd.

OTCQX: SKREF | TSX: SKE

1:30 PM

Cassiar Gold Corp.

OTCQB: CGLCF | TSX-V: GLDC

2:00 PM

Josemaria Resources Inc.

OTCQB: JOSMF | TSX: JOSE)

2:30 PM

Amex Exploration Inc.

OTCQX: AMXEF |TSX-V: AMX

3:00 PM

O3 Mining Inc.

OTCQX: OIIIF | TSX-V: OIII

3:30 PM

Orezone Gold Corp.

OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE

4:00 PM

Minera Alamos, Inc.

OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI

4:30 PM

Anaconda Mining Inc.

OTCQX: ANXGF | TSX: ANX

February 17th Agenda:

Eastern

ET

NYC

Full Company

Legal Name - Presentation Name

Ticker

9:00 AM

Keynote Presentation: Introduction to the Silver Institute and Silver's Role in Green Technologies

Michael DiRienzo, Executive Director, The Silver Institute

9:30 AM

Reyna Silver Corp.

OTCQB: RSNVF | TSX-V: RSLV

10:00 AM

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

OTCQB: SHVLF | TSX: SAM

10:30 AM

Aftermath Silver Ltd.

OTCQB: AAGFF | TSX-V: AAG

11:00 AM

Outcrop Gold Corp.

Pink: MRDD.F | TSX-V: OCG

11:30 AM

Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Pink: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO

12:00 PM

Silver One Resources Inc.

OTCQX: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE

1:00 PM

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp.

OTCQB: APGOF | TSX V: APGO

1:30 PM

Ascot Resources Ltd.

OTCQX: AOTVF | TSX: AOT

2:00 PM

Metallic Minerals Ltd.

OTCQB: MMNGF | TSX-V: MMG

2:30 PM

Blackrock Gold Corp.

OTCQB: BKRRF | TSX-V: BRC

3:00 PM

Avidian Gold Corp.

OTCQB: AVGDF | TSX-V: AVG

3:30 PM

Canagold Resources Ltd.

OTCQB: CRCUF | TSX: CCM

4:00 PM

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

OTCQB: BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE

February 18th Agenda:

Eastern

ET

NYC

Full Company

Legal Name - Presentation Name

Ticker

9:00 AM

Keynote Presentation: Implications of Global Climate Policy Announcements within the TechMetals Complex in 2021

Daniel Mamadou, Partner at Welsbach Holdings

9:30 AM

Peninsula Energy Ltd.

Pink: PENMF | ASX: PEN

10:00 AM

Canada Nickel Co Inc

OTCQB: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC

10:30 AM

Arizona Metals Corp.

OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC

11:00 AM

Vimy Resources Ltd.

OTCQB: VMRSF | ASX: VMY

11:30 AM

Ion Energy Ltd.

OTCQB: IONGF | TSX-V: ION

12:00 PM

Aurania Resources Ltd.

OTCQB: AUIAF | TSX-V: ARU

12:30 PM

UEX Corp.

OTCQB: UEXCF | TSX: UEX

1:00 PM

Ceylon Graphite Corp.

OTCQB: CYLYF | TSX-V: CYL

1:30 PM

Lake Resources N.L.

OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE

2:00 PM

South Star Mining Corp.

OTCQB: STSBF | TSX-V: STS

2:30 PM

Frontier Lithium Inc.

OTCQB: LITOF | TSX-V: FL

3:00 PM

Medallion Resources Ltd.

OTCQB: MLLOF | TSX-V: MDL

3:30 PM

Blackstone Minerals Ltd.

OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX

