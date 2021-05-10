AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Optimist Daily, a global media company that specializes in positive, solutions-focused news, has expanded to include an executive footprint in Austin, Texas. The Optimist Daily is the latest company to expand its operations to The City of the Violet Crown with the relocation of its Chief Executive Officer, Summers McKay. The Optimist Daily is a reader-funded, solutions news journalism publisher that uses a multimedia approach to change the world and bring solutions to those in need. The company was founded in 2017 by Lalla and Rinaldo Brutoco, and has continuously accelerated its growth under the leadership of McKay and the company's Chief Content Officer, Kristina Jansen.
"Recognizing we can be a remote company and allow our teams to work wherever they want, we're seeing a tremendous benefit to productivity," says CEO, Summers McKay. "We're very optimistic about the move and excited to expand our operations to Austin. Austin is really a wonderful place to raise my young daughter and expand our family's experiences. We left California and moved to Texas as so many people and companies seem to be thriving here. Working with a talented, global remote team - makes living where you want and doing great things professionally a possibility. Austin is where we want to be!" says McKay.
The Optimist Daily reaches over 250,000 active, engaged, Optimists every week. The company's mission is to create an optimistic, mobilized, and solutions-focused global society that makes the world a healthier place for all.
"This has been a year of unprecedented change for many families and companies around the world, and The Optimist Daily was no exception," says McKay's co-chief, Kristina Jansen who serves as Chief Content Officer. "Our team has always had a dispersed factor, and I'm thrilled that this move will allow our platform to benefit from a new location, influenced by Austin's unique and vibrant culture."
Summers has been building successful, DO GOOD DO WELL, businesses for over twenty years. A U.C. Berkeley grad with an MBA from UCLA Anderson, Summers brings a unique set of skills from both her robust education and intense practical experience creating brands, running companies, and leading innovative teams. As the CEO of The Optimist Daily, Summers is responsible for overseeing audience growth and expansion. Summers led the relaunch of OptimistDaily.com, which has successfully garnered over 250,000 visits per month, over 80,000 users on Facebook, and a highly engaged daily mailing list of over 37,000 subscribers with industry busting Open and Click Through Rates on over 160,000 emails sent weekly. Summers has managed to increase site traffic by over 500% and has doubled the company's recurring revenue.
Summers has run successful crowdfunding campaigns, launched global brands, and continues to lead personal development groups, and create strategic plans for nonprofit and for profit organizations.
Prior to joining The Optimist Daily, Summers served as Chairman of Santa Barbara Entrepreneur, where she led strategic masterminds and executive development groups including Santa Barbara Entrepreneur Advantage, and served as Executive in Residence at Noospheric. She founded UCLA Anderson EDGE, offering rigorous business education to graduate and undergraduate students. A lecturer for UCLA Anderson, and instructor for UCLA Extension, Summers offers companies, clients and students a rigorous and tactical path to growth.
