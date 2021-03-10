WASHINGTON, Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtru, a global leader in data protection and privacy, today announced the appointment of enterprise software executive Bill Smith as Chief Sales Officer. Formerly the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Sonatype, an open-source software governance and application security company, Smith brings over 25 years of global enterprise growth experience to Virtru.
"I'm thrilled to lead such a high-performing team, and to work closely with so many remarkable customers and partners," Smith said. "Despite the many challenges of the pandemic, Virtru has a powerful growth trajectory—especially as organizations become increasingly aware of the need for secure collaboration for their distributed workforce. In particular, our partnerships with Google Cloud and SADA have accelerated greater momentum as we help our customers implement data-centric security as a foundational element of their cloud strategies."
"Governments and industries around the world are taking greater measures to protect data privacy, increase compliance requirements, and enforce data sovereignty regulations. Many organizations are recognizing the need for a strong partner who can help them meet these complex compliance and regulatory needs," Smith added. "Virtru is proud to be that partner."
Smith is responsible for leading Virtru's sales teams, fostering growth for its corporate partnerships, and expanding Virtru's customer network. With thousands of customers globally, Virtru provides data protection solutions that integrate with enterprise software applications and cloud environments, including email and file encryption for Google Workspace and Microsoft Office 365.
"Bill brings tremendous expertise building high-performance cultures and teams globally," said John Ackerly, Co-Founder and CEO of Virtru. "In his previous role, Bill helped drive tenfold annual revenue growth, leveraging a highly engaged community of open-source users to drive enterprise adoption. Similarly, Virtru is experiencing growth in our user networks as we scale our enterprise and government practices, helping some of the world's largest organizations implement their digital transformations and cloud migrations. Bill's dynamic leadership and vision will be immensely valuable to our customers and industry partners, as well as to the Virtru team, as we realize our mission: to unlock the power of data by creating a world where it's always protected, everywhere it's shared."
More than 20,000 organizations—including millions of end users worldwide—trust Virtru for data security, email encryption, file encryption, and privacy protection. With certifications from FedRAMP, ANSSI, Cloud Security Alliance, FIPS 140-2, and AICPA SOC 2, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes maintain compliance with local and industry-specific data privacy regulations, including HIPAA, ITAR, and GDPR. Virtru's end-to-end encryption offerings enable enterprises to collaborate and share data securely, with the confidence that their data is under their control at all times.
