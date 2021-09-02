DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axcelinno, an IT Professional Services Company, today announced that Adam Rasheed has joined the company's leadership team as Vice President of Sales. Adam brings with him over fifteen years of software and services strategy expertise. In this new role, the VP of Sales will be responsible for leading Axcelinno's efforts in providing their global clientele with accelerated business innovations using their best-of-breed technology solutions.
In line with Axcelinno growth plans, Adam's customer-first ethos will be instrumental in providing increased value to new and existing clients. His plans will include the buildout of a "white glove" sales team that speaks authentically to clients about their solutions and drives partnerships. Axcelinno Director and Co-Founder, Josh Minthorne, expressed confidence that Adam is ready to handle the job saying: "As an experienced and successful sales executive focusing on helping clients digitally transform their business, Adam will play a key role in Axcelinno's continued growth."
Having previously held several successful management positions within enterprise software organizations such as Red Hat®, Hewlett-Packard®, and OpenText™, Adam has also worked across the public and private sectors. His recent accomplishments include closing substantial multi-year and multi-million dollar sales deals with Fortune 500 companies.
Adam plans to have his team of sales professionals align closely with Axcelinno's marketing team and become marketing centric in their efforts. "The world has changed, and I believe that a traditional sales approach is no longer as effective as it used to be," he says. Along with amplifying Axcelinno's narrative within the industry, Adam's number one focus will include the success of Axcelinno's clientele. Adam will also work conjunctively with Axcelinno's preferred list of partners to provide the best sales experience for their joint customers.
"Our customers are driving complex application modernization and cloud initiatives that are at the intersection of code, DevOps, security and modern architectures," said Farhan Hussain, General Manager and Co-Founder of Axcelinno. "Adam's experience in helping drive exactly these kinds of changes is a huge plus for us and our customers."
In his downtime, Adam enjoys visiting the national and state parks alongside his six lovely daughters.
About Axcelinno
Global software company Axcelinno, is an IT professional services company built around what enterprises truly need—the ability to accelerate innovation through technology while simultaneously upskilling staff. Axcelinno works with clients to accelerate business innovation using best-of-breed technology solutions. The combination of Axcelinno's cross-functional teams, which bring over 20 years of experience and a unique mentoring model, helps clients deliver solutions on budget, on time, every time.
