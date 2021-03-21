DALLAS, March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GlobalNow announced earlier today that it recently expanded its GlobalNow Colombian business operations to RUTA N's Medellin location.
Per Bob Foster, President of GlobalNow Colombia SAS. "Through our alliance with Custom Information Services (CIS), we have a unique opportunity to create an outstanding team of technical engineers and help desk professionals. Custom Information Services is a well established brand with a reputation for providing high quality MSP services in the United States. Together we saw the need to grow the CIS MSP support team with experienced engineering talent, and expanding our operations in Colombia to address this need was an obvious approach. The services and location of Ruta N is ideal for our launch and continued growth to meet the high demand for CIS services. We've hired our first engineers, and we are looking forward to growing the team".
Per Ruta N the landing of technology-based companies like GlobalNow marks the evolution towards making Medellín a hub in IT talent in service to the Americas. It requires a double strategy in which we help organizations in need of new markets to find a place in our city and work with them in order to find the best specialized local talent.
For the ACI Medellín, the city is experiencing one of the most important moments in its history with the transformation of its productive vocation towards technology. For this reason, we are committed to ensuring that companies like GlobalNow not only arrive and establish themselves, but that they can grow in their capacities every day, bringing more social and economic development to the territory. In Medellín, the articulated effort between the public, private and academic sectors, works, and for this reason GlobalNow can be sure that we will do everything possible so that their needs always have a solution in the most appropriate way.
"We celebrate that GlobalNow is expanding in Colombia and are confident that our country has the human talent and advantages to strengthen the growth of IT services-based companies. This great news positions Medellín as a digital and creative investment destination. This is the kind of investment that contributes to our talent development and the economic reactivation of our country," said Flavia Santoro, President of ProColombia.
Per Tim Riddle, President of Custom Information Services, "CIS is excited about this opportunity and have been impressed with the quality of engineering talent that our alliance provides. The combination of the available talent coupled with the CIS training methodology and culture of continuous improvement is allowing is to expand our great team of affordable talent."
About GlobalNow
GlobalNow is a provider of worldwide IT services and talent , with emphasis on a Nearshore model, with subsidiaries in Colombia and Costa Rica.
About Custom Information Services:
Custom Information Services is a provider of systems integration and IT managed services – serving a broad client base in the United States.
About Ruta N
This institution develops programs and services to facilitate the economic development of the city towards science, technology and innovation through inclusive and sustainable Businesses. In this way they seek a joint and energized ecosystem of innovation for Medellin, with emphasis on four key ingredients: the talent training, access to capital, the generation of the necessary infrastructure and the development of innovative business. Its main purpose is aimed to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of the city through innovation.
About ACI Medellín
The Agency for Cooperation and Investment of Medellín and the Metropolitan Area – ACI Medellín, is an association of public entities that works to develop the territory by creating strategic international relations. This allows the city and the region to access international cooperation resources and the arrival of local and international investments.
About ProColombia
The promotion of exports of non-mining energy goods and services in markets with potential, the expansion of Colombian companies, the attraction of foreign direct investment to Colombia, the positioning of the country as a tourist destination for vacations and meetings and Colombia Country Brand, are the main axes on which ProColombia focuses it's work.
