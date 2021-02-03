Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)

 By Globe Life Inc.

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced today that its Co-Chief Executive Officers Gary Coleman and Larry Hutchison and Chief Financial Officer Frank Svoboda will present Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference. Globe Life's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:10 am ET.

The presentation will be webcast live at:

https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ 

under Calls and Meetings  and  "Management Presentations"

or

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/insurance2021/idxAcJe9.cfm

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-to-present-at-bank-of-america-securities-2021-virtual-insurance-conference-301221632.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

