HOUSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --GMED Global LLC., an international health care institution specializing in medical education and health care workforce development and solutions, today announced that it has signed an Agreement of Cooperation with Kazan State Medical University (KSMU), the third oldest medical school in Russia, to create the first international model of medical education in Russia. The partnership agreement forges a pathway for students to practice medicine in North America following graduation from the new Canadian School of Medicine (CSM), an innovative four-year graduate program that will function as a structural component of KSMU. Scheduled to welcome its first class of students in Fall 2022, the campus of CSM will be located in the renovated Kazan River Port as a wholly contained Living and Learning Center, and will feature the new medical school, student, and faculty housing, restaurants, and athletic facilities. It will allow students and faculty to have interactive learning beyond the classroom venues for anytime, anywhere education.
In addition to KSMU's Institutional accreditation, GMED, in collaboration with KSMU, has already received final accreditation of the first Internal Medicine Residency Program outside of Canada by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, This program is based at KSMU's 1000 bed teaching hospital and will facilitate a direct pathway for MD licensure in Canada and the United States.
"We are so excited to launch this new medical school in partnership with KSMU and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada," said Dr. Ramin Ahmadi, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of GMED. "Our new Canadian School of Medicine will offer world-class medical training to an international community in the cultural hub of Russia and provide a pathway for future doctors to ultimately practice medicine in North America. By offering the first-of-its-kind international model for medical education, we're building bridges across the global community to help future doctors access top-notch training that will set them up for success across continents."
CSM's unique curriculum is based on a four-year model that enables students to engage in an immersive learning continuum while horizontally integrating the clinics and rotations typically taught during medical school years 1-4. Students can then vertically integrate their education through a residency program following graduation. This model allows continuity of learning, regular assessment, and a rigorous clinical curriculum from the first day of medical school through graduation. CSM students will also have the opportunity to pursue international clinical rotations, and study global medical systems and diseases.
Regarding the new Agreement of Cooperation, Aleksey Sozinov, MD, the Rector and Chief Executive Officer, shared this statement: "KSMU is excited to collaborate with GMED to create an academic center of excellence in medical science and clinical education to help alleviate the worldwide manpower shortage of physicians."
GMED Global will work in partnership with KSMU to facilitate recruitment and enrollment for international students living outside of Russia and Eastern Europe. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, GMED Global will also assist international students with travel, passports, visas, and housing.
About Kazan State Medical University
With 200 years of experience in medical training, Kazan State Medical University (KSMU) is one of the oldest medical schools in Russia. Fully funded by the Russian government, KSMU is an international university with more than 5,500 medical students, clinical residents, and interns representing more than 57 countries. Featuring nine faculties across 65 departments, KSMU is the only university in Kazan which is recognized by the Ministry of Healthcare & Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation. KSMU is also the only university in Kazan, recognized by the WHO, listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools (AVICENNA Directory for Medicine). KSMU is proud of its long tradition of educational excellence and support and care for its international students. For more information visit https://kazangmu.ru/en.
About GMED Global
GMED Global, LLC works across the globe to support NGOs, hospitals, medical schools, and governments in establishing training and development programs in healthcare and medical education. Based in Houston, the GMED network has a global reach, with offices in Miami, New York, New Haven, Toronto, Monaco, and Riyadh. Through a unique partnership with the Royal College of Canada, GMED's Kazan State Medical University offers a pathway for future doctors to practice medicine in North America. GMED's subsidiary businesses span the scope of the healthcare industry, including mobile hospital development, healthcare logistics and supply chain staffing, contact tracing, and education and testing. For more information visit https://www.globalhealthresponse.com/.
