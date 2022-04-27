GO Car Wash expanded its presence in the Golden State of California with the acquisition of four sites from Matts Express Car Wash. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 104 locations in seven states. This acquisition is the third transaction in the Inland Empire area in the last four months.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash expanded its presence in the Golden State of California with the acquisition of four sites from Matts Express Car Wash. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 104 locations in seven states. This acquisition is the third transaction in the Inland Empire area in the last four months.
Matt Canada, co-founder of Matts Express Car Wash, said "I look forward to seeing the business, its teammates and the community thrive under GO Car Wash's ownership. GO Car Wash was a great partner through the transaction process."
"Matt's is a well-run, high quality express car wash chain with proven success in Southern California", said Bill Derwin, GO CEO. "We are very proud that Matt decided to trust GO Car Wash with his customers and teammates."
"We welcome our new Teammates to GO Car Wash. With our continued expansion, the Team will be part of exciting new opportunities and career growth" said Brett Meinberg, COO of GO Car Wash. "We look forward to learning about how Matt's serves its customers and together, building the best car wash operation possible."
"We are committed to better serving our customers in Southern California area with convenient options for a clean, dry, shiny car. We will continue our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of express car washes in the Los Angeles area," said Chris Andersen, VP of Business Development
About GO Car Wash
GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the vision of creating the world's most admired car wash company by enriching the lives of its Teammates and customers. GO operates nationally in 7 states, from California to New York. GO's core values are teamwork, caring, fun, integrity, and continuous improvement. Headquartered in Denver, CO GO Car Wash will continue to grow its high-quality exterior express network through acquisition and new site construction.
