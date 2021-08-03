LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash expanded its presence in the entertainment capital of the world with the acquisition of Quick and Clean Car Wash based in Las Vegas, NV. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 53 locations in three diverse markets across the United States. This acquisition is the 5th location in Las Vegas with many more in development.
"We are pleased to complete our second acquisition within the Las Vegas area in the last year. We look forward to continuing our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of customer-centric car washes in Nevada," said Chris Andersen, VP of Business Development
"Our former team members and customers are going to be in excellent hands with the GO Car Wash team," said co-owner and co-founder Steven Rice. "GO Car Wash has been an outstanding partner throughout the transaction," said, co-owner and co-founder Don Rice.
"Our customers will have another car wash location to choose from in the Las Vegas area. We are excited to welcome our new team members to GO Car Wash. They can look forward to professional development and career opportunities by working for one of the fastest growing car wash operators in the US," said Brett Meinberg, COO of GO Car Wash.
"Our goal is to be the most admired car wash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent, and exceptional car wash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement," said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.
GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Denver, CO GO Car Wash will focus on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy of acquisitions, partnerships, and new site buildouts.
