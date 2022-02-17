FRANKLIN, Ind., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harena Data has announced its entertainment streaming network Go PiXLS has acquired the rights to broadcast the nationally syndicated American television series Cinema Insomnia. Go PiXLS will air the series on its network of 30 platforms and cable television channels.
Hosted by the legendary Mister Lobo, Cinema Insomnia brings the lifestyle of horror history, humor, and fandom to segments in between scheduled features. The long-running series showcases comedy sketches, fake commercials, old movie trailers, classic commercials and footage and interviews shot at horror conventions, science fiction conventions, and film festivals across the country.
Go PiXLS is dedicated to esports and gaming but contains programming filled with various forms of entertainment, live events, pre-recorded programs and other features from around the world.
"GO PiXLS is continuing to expand its catalog of entertainment offerings to viewers and there's no better next step than Cinema Insomnia," said Bill Dever, Chief Strategy Officer of Harena Data. "We're diversifying our cross-entertainment services between classic Hollywood content and new age gaming that appeals to everyone using our channel."
About Harena Data, Inc
Founded in 2017, Harena Data has developed GYO Score to be a data analytics, league development, and player management tool for the esports industry. The principles of Harena Data have a strong background in esports, event management, motion picture production, and telecommunications. In addition to GYO Score, Harena Data specializes in esports consultation regarding the development and deployment of esports venues, scholastic esports programs, and esports league concepts.
