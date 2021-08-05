CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) ("Gogo" or the "Company"), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Q2 2021 Highlights

  • Total revenue of $82.4 million, an increase of 16% compared to Q2 2019, 51% compared to Q2 2020 and 12% compared to Q1 2021, fueled by strong growth in both service and equipment revenue.
  • Record service revenue of $64.8 million increased more than 18% compared to Q2 2019, 47% compared to Q2 2020 and 9% compared to Q1 2021.
  • Equipment revenue of $17.6 million increased 7% compared to Q2 2019, 66% compared to Q2 2020 and 21% compared to Q1 2021.
  • Net loss from continuing operations of $66.4 million compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $14.2 million in Q2 2020, primarily due to a $79.6 million loss on extinguishment of debt (recognized in connection with the Company's comprehensive refinancing) and settlement of convertible notes. Earnings per share for Q2 2021 was $(0.63), of which $(0.73) related to the loss on extinguishment of debt and settlement of convertible notes.
  • Record Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $36.7 million increased 70% compared to Q2 2020 and 8% compared to Q1 2021.
  • Total ATG aircraft online ("AOL") reached 6,036, an increase of 12% compared to Q2 2020 and 2.4% compared to Q1 2021.
  • Average monthly service revenue per ATG aircraft online ("ARPU") of $3,296, which includes a $1.8 million recognition of deferred revenue related to a customer contract. Excluding this recognition, ARPU was $3,195, an increase of 24% compared to Q2 2020 and 4% compared to Q1 2021.
  • Total AVANCE units online grew to 2,067, an increase of 51% compared to Q2 2020. AVANCE units comprised more than 34% of total AOL as of June 30, 2021, up from 25% as of June 30, 2020.
  • Total cash and cash equivalents totaled $109.2 million on June 30, 2021. Free cash flow1 for the six months ending June 30, 2021 was $7.8 million compared to an outflow of $6.3 million in the prior year period.

"Accelerating business aviation demand and our industry-leading AVANCE platform drove Gogo's record results," said Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO of Gogo. "We'll further enhance the performance of AVANCE when we launch the Gogo 5G network in 2022."

"Our increased guidance reflects Gogo's record equipment backlog and growing AVANCE penetration," said Barry Rowan, Gogo's Executive Vice President and CFO.  "Gogo is at an exciting inflection point as we expect to achieve sustainable positive net income beginning in the third quarter of 2021."

Updated 2021 Financial Guidance

  • Total revenue in the range of $325 million to $335 million versus prior guidance of $310 million to $325 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of at least $130 million, excluding approximately $3 million of separation and migration costs related to the sale of the CA division, versus prior guidance of $115 million to $125 million.
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $20 million to $25 million, with the majority tied to Gogo 5G, versus prior guidance of $25 million to $30 million.
  • Free cash flow1 in the range of $25 million to $35 million, including cash interest payments of approximately $71 million, versus prior guidance of $10 million to $20 million.

 

(1)     See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

The Company will host its second quarter conference call on August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.gogoair.com. Participants can access the call by dialing (844) 464-3940 (within the United States and Canada) or (765) 507-2646 (international dialers) and entering conference ID number: 2472347

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report certain non-GAAP financial measurements, including Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, in the supplemental tables below. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for business planning purposes, including managing our business against internally projected results of operations and measuring our performance and liquidity. These supplemental performance measures also provide another basis for comparing period-to-period results by excluding potential differences caused by non-operational and unusual or non-recurring items. These supplemental performance measurements may vary from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not recognized measurements under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP; when analyzing our performance with Adjusted EBITDA or liquidity with Free Cash Flow, as applicable, investors should (i) evaluate each adjustment in our reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure, and the explanatory footnotes regarding those adjustments, (ii) use Adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative to, net loss attributable to common stock as a measure of operating results, and (iii) use Free Cash Flow in addition to, and not as an alternative to, consolidated net cash provided by (used in) operating activities when evaluating our liquidity. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2021 is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to attract and retain customers and generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity and entertainment services; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; our ability to compete effectively with other current or future providers of in-flight connectivity services and other products and services that we offer, including on the basis of price and performance; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures implemented to combat it; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our reliance on third parties for equipment and services; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees; the achievement of the anticipated benefits of the sale of the CA business or our ability to operate as a standalone business; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G; a revocation of, or reduction in, our right to use licensed spectrum, the availability of other air-to-ground spectrum to a competitor or the repurposing by a competitor of other spectrum for air-to-ground use; our use of open source software and licenses; the availability of additional ATG spectrum in the United States or internationally; the effects of service interruptions or delays, technology failures and equipment failures or malfunctions arising from defects or errors in our software or defects in or damage to our equipment; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; the impact of government regulation of the internet; our possession and use of personal information; the extent of expenses or liabilities resulting from litigation; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our substantial indebtedness, limitations and restrictions in the agreements governing our current and future indebtedness and our ability to service our indebtedness; fluctuations in our operating results; the utilization of our tax losses; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2021 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021 and August 5, 2021.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June 30, 2021, Gogo reported 2,067 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,036 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,587 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)







For the Three Months





For the Six Months







Ended June 30,





Ended June 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenue:

































Service revenue



$

64,767





$

44,033





$

124,122





$

101,759



Equipment revenue





17,608







10,599







32,122







23,800



Total revenue





82,375







54,632







156,244







125,559





































Operating expenses:

































Cost of service revenue





15,177







10,167







29,272







21,174



Cost of equipment revenue





10,932







6,982







19,214







15,493



Engineering, design and development





6,541







5,498







12,034







12,855



Sales and marketing





4,826







2,516







8,555







6,966



General and administrative





11,746







9,133







22,119







23,839



Depreciation and amortization





3,547







3,218







7,664







6,797



Total operating expenses





52,769







37,514







98,858







87,124



Operating income





29,606







17,118







57,386







38,435





































Other (income) expense:

































Interest income





(54)







(75)







(111)







(653)



Interest expense





16,340







31,253







45,634







62,396



Loss on extinguishment of debt and settlement of convertible notes





79,564







-







83,961







-



Other (income) expense





(127)







1







(132)







-



Total other expense





95,723







31,179







129,352







61,743





































Loss from continuing operations before income taxes





(66,117)







(14,061)







(71,966)







(23,308)



Income tax provision





277







140







312







281



Net loss from continuing operations





(66,394)







(14,201)







(72,278)







(23,589)



Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax





(2,854)







(71,778)







(4,655)







(147,168)



Net loss



$

(69,248)





$

(85,979)





$

(76,933)





$

(170,757)





































Net loss attributable to common stock per share – basic and diluted:

































Net loss from continuing operations



$

(0.61)





$

(0.17)





$

(0.74)





$

(0.29)



Net loss from discontinued operations





(0.02)







(0.88)







(0.05)







(1.81)



Net loss



$

(0.63)





$

(1.05)





$

(0.79)





$

(2.10)





































Weighted average number of shares—basic and diluted





109,060







81,757







96,884







81,482



 

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)







June 30,





December 31,







2021





2020



Assets

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

109,174





$

435,345



Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $753 and $1,044, respectively





39,999







39,833



Inventories





27,422







28,114



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





11,802







8,934



Total current assets





188,397







512,226



Non-current assets:

















Property and equipment, net





59,207







63,493



Intangible assets, net





49,453







52,693



Operating lease right-of-use assets





31,150







33,690



Other non-current assets, net of allowances of $397 and $375, respectively





23,829







11,486



Total non-current assets





163,639







161,362



Total assets



$

352,036





$

673,588



Liabilities and stockholders' deficit

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable



$

14,725





$

11,013



Accrued liabilities





61,843







83,009



Deferred revenue





2,474







3,113



Current portion of long-term debt





109,080







341,000



Total current liabilities





188,122







438,135



Non-current liabilities:

















Long-term debt





697,035







827,968



Non-current operating lease liabilities





34,589







38,018



Other non-current liabilities





9,572







10,581



Total non-current liabilities





741,196







876,567



Total liabilities





929,318







1,314,702



Stockholders' deficit

















Common stock





11







9



Additional paid-in capital





1,234,111







1,088,590



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(1,305)







(1,013)



Treasury stock, at cost





(128,803)







(98,857)



Accumulated deficit





(1,681,296)







(1,629,843)



Total stockholders' deficit





(577,282)







(641,114)



Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit



$

352,036





$

673,588



 

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)







For the Six Months







Ended June 30,







2021





2020



Operating activities from continuing operations:

















Net loss



$

(72,278)





$

(23,589)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization





7,664







6,797



(Gain) Loss on asset disposals, abandonments and write-downs





(2)







74



Provision for expected credit losses





(15)





852



Deferred income taxes





90







89



Stock-based compensation expense





4,741







3,603



Amortization of deferred financing costs





2,781







2,872



Accretion and amortization of debt discount and premium





188







6,762



Losses on extinguishment of debt and settlement of convertible notes





83,961







-



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable





871







12,848



Inventories





692







(2,287)



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(2,238)







(1,015)



Contract assets





(3,314)







(5,252)



Accounts payable





3,349







4,132



Accrued liabilities





(6,483)







(7,935)



Deferred revenue





(632)







271



Accrued interest





(8,576)







(5)



Other non-current assets and liabilities





(1,198)







600



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations





9,601







(1,183)





















Investing activities from continuing operations:

















Purchases of property and equipment





(1,284)







(258)



Acquisition of intangible assetscapitalized software





(542)







(4,812)



Purchase of interest rate cap





(8,629)







-



Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations





(10,455)







(5,070)





















Financing activities from continuing operations:

















Proceeds from credit facility draw





-







22,000



Repayments of amounts drawn from credit facility





-







(5,000)



Repurchase of convertible notes





-







(2,498)



Redemption of senior secured notes





(1,023,146)







-



Proceeds from term loan, net of discount





721,375







-



Payment of debt issuance costs





(20,251)







-



Payments on financing leases





(154)







-



Stock-based compensation activity





(2,752)







(262)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations





(324,928)







14,240



Cash flows from discontinued operations:

















Cash used in operating activities





(800)







(7,373)



Cash used in investing activities





-







(15,942)



Cash used in financing activities





-







(310)



Net cash used in discontinued operations





(800)







(23,625)





















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash





(89)







(90)





















Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(326,671)







(15,728)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period





435,870







177,675



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$

109,199





$

161,947





















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$

109,199





$

161,947



Less: current restricted cash





25







560



Less: non-current restricted cash





-







5,101



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

109,174





$

156,286





















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:

















Cash paid for interest



$

51,259





$

53,080



 

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information – Key Operating Metrics





For the Three Months





For the Six Months





Ended June 30,





Ended June 30,





2021





2020





2021





2020



Aircraft online (at period end)































ATG



6,036







5,399







6,036







5,399



Satellite



4,587







4,704







4,587







4,704



Average monthly service revenue per aircraft online































ATG

$

3,296





$

2,570





$

3,192





$

2,867



Satellite



249







185







244







205



Units Sold































ATG



182







100







317







225



Satellite



67







67







147







123



Average equipment revenue per unit sold (in thousands)































ATG

$

76





$

69





$

77





$

73



Satellite



42







53







44







56



 

  • ATG aircraft online. We define ATG aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft for which we provide ATG services as of the last day of each period presented. This number excludes aircraft receiving ATG service as part of the ATG Network Sharing Agreement with Intelsat.
  • Satellite aircraft online. We define satellite aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft for which we provide satellite services as of the last day of each period presented.
  • Average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online. We define average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online as the aggregate ATG connectivity service revenue for the period divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the number of ATG aircraft online during the period (expressed as an average of the month end figures for each month in such period). Revenue share earned from the ATG Network Sharing Agreement with Intelsat is excluded from this calculation.
  • Average monthly service revenue per satellite aircraft online. We define average monthly service revenue per satellite aircraft online as the aggregate satellite service revenue for the period divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the number of satellite aircraft online during the period (expressed as an average of the month end figures for each month in such period).
  • Units sold. We define units sold as the number of ATG or satellite units for which we recognized revenue during the period.
  • Average equipment revenue per ATG unit sold. We define average equipment revenue per ATG unit sold as the aggregate equipment revenue from all ATG units sold during the period, divided by the number of ATG units sold.
  • Average equipment revenue per satellite unit sold. We define average equipment revenue per satellite unit sold as the aggregate equipment revenue earned from all satellite units sold during the period, divided by the number of satellite units sold.

 

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information – Revenue and Cost of Revenue

(in thousands, unaudited)







For the Three Months





% Change







For the Six Months





% Change







Ended June 30,





2021 over







Ended June 30 30,





2021 over







2021





2020





2020





2021





2020





2020



Service revenue



$

64,767





$

44,033







47.1

%



$

124,122





$

101,759







22.0

%

Equipment revenue





17,608







10,599







66.1

%





32,122







23,800







35.0

%

Total revenue



$

82,375





$

54,632







50.8

%



$

156,244





$

125,559







24.4

%

 





For the Three Months





% Change





For the Six Months





% Change







Ended June 30,





2021 over





Ended June 30,





2021 over







2021





2020





2020





2021





2020





2020



Cost of service revenue (1)



$

15,177





$

10,167







49.3

%



$

29,272





$

21,174







38.2

%

Cost of equipment revenue (1)



$

10,932





$

6,982







56.6

%



$

19,214





$

15,493







24.0

%



(1)        Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.

 

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, unaudited)







For the Three Months





For the Six Months







Ended June 30,





Ended June 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Adjusted EBITDA:

































Net loss attributable to common stock (GAAP)



$

(69,248)





$

(85,979)





$

(76,933)





$

(170,757)



Interest expense





16,340







31,253







45,634







62,396



Interest income





(54)







(75)







(111)







(653)



Income tax provision





277







140







312







281



Depreciation and amortization





3,547







3,218







7,664







6,797



EBITDA





(49,138)







(51,443)







(23,434)







(101,936)



Stock-based compensation expense





2,892







1,281







4,741







3,603



Loss from discontinued operations





2,854







71,778







4,655







147,168



Loss on extinguishment of debt and settlement of convertible notes





79,564







-







83,961







-



Separation costs related to CA sale





575







-







720







-



Adjusted EBITDA



$

36,747





$

21,616





$

70,643





$

48,835





































Free Cash Flow:

































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) (1)



$

(14,973)





$

(25,073)





$

9,601





$

(1,183)



Consolidated capital expenditures (1)





(1,124)







(4,194)







(1,826)







(5,070)



Free cash flow



$

(16,097)





$

(29,267)





$

7,775





$

(6,253)







































(1) See unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows





























































 





For the Three Months Ended







March 31,







2021



Adjusted EBITDA:









Net loss attributable to common stock (GAAP)



$

(7,685)



Interest expense





29,294



Interest income





(57)



Income tax provision





35



Depreciation and amortization





4,117



EBITDA





25,704



Stock-based compensation expense





1,849



Loss from discontinued operations





1,801



Loss on settlement of convertible notes





4,397



Separation costs related to CA sale





145



Adjusted EBITDA



$

33,896



 

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Estimated Full-Year GAAP Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Measures

(in millions, unaudited)





FY 2021



Free Cash Flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$

50



to

$

55



Consolidated capital expenditures



(25)



to



(20)



Free cash flow

$

25



to

$

35























































Definition of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA represents net loss attributable to common stock before interest expense, interest income, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation expense included in the results of continuing operations, (ii) the results of discontinued operations, including stock-based compensation expense, (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt and settlement of convertible notes and (iv) separation costs related to the sale of CA. Our management believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA eliminates items that management believes have less bearing on our operating performance, thereby highlighting trends in our core business which may not otherwise be apparent. It also provides an assessment of controllable expenses, which are indicators management uses to determine whether current spending decisions need to be adjusted in order to meet financial goals and achieve optimal financial performance.

We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense from Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate given the significant variation in expense that can result from using the Black-Scholes model to determine the fair value of such compensation. The fair value of our stock options is determined using the Black-Scholes model and varies based on fluctuations in the assumptions used in this model, including inputs that are not necessarily directly related to the performance of our business, such as the expected volatility, the risk-free interest rate and the expected life of the options. Therefore, we believe that the exclusion of this cost provides a clearer view of the operating performance of our business. Further, stock option grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time. While we believe that investors should have information about any dilutive effect of outstanding options and the cost of that compensation, we also believe that stockholders should have the ability to consider our performance using a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes these costs and that management uses to evaluate our business.

We believe it is useful for an understanding of our operating performance to exclude the results of our discontinued operations from Adjusted EBITDA because they are not part of our ongoing operations.

We believe it is useful for an understanding of our operating performance to exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt and settlement of convertible notes from Adjusted EBITDA because of the infrequently occurring nature of these activities.

We believe it is useful for an understanding of our operating performance to exclude separation costs related to the sale of CA from Adjusted EBITDA because of the non-recurring nature of these activities.

We also present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure because we believe that this measure provides investors, securities analysts and other users of our financial statements with important supplemental information with which to evaluate our performance and to enable them to assess our performance on the same basis as management.

Free Cash Flow represents net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and the acquisition of intangible assets. We believe that Free Cash Flow provides meaningful information regarding our liquidity.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Relations Contact:

Will Davis 

Dave Mellin

+1 917-519-6994

+1 303-301-3606

wdavis@gogoair.com

pr@gogoair.com





 

