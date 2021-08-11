GoHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/GoHealth, Inc.)

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

  • Second quarter 2021 net revenue of $196.9 million increased 55% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 net revenue of $401.1 million increased 50% compared to the prior year period.
  • Second quarter 2021 Medicare—Internal revenue of $160.4 million increased 84% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 Medicare—Internal revenue of $317.8 million increased 74% compared to the prior year period.
  • Second quarter 2021 Medicare Advantage ("MA") Approved Submissions of 152,749 increased 58% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 MA Approved Submissions of 323,876 increased 52% compared to the prior year period.
  • Second quarter 2021 MA LTV Per Approved Submission of $953 increased 5% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 MA LTV Per Approved Submission of $975 increased 11% compared to the prior year period.
  • Second quarter 2021 net loss of $39.2 million compared to a net loss of $22.9 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA1 of $14.3 million decreased 47% compared to the prior year period due to the 2021 strategic investments in agent capacity, marketplace technology, branding and the Encompass Platform. YTD 2021 net loss was $46.4 million compared to a net loss of $23.8 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA1 of $46.4 million decreased 25% compared to the prior year period.
  • The Company tightened its full year 2021 revenue outlook to $1,200 - $1,300 million (+37% to +48%) powered by commission net revenue of $1,000 - $1,100 million (+49% to +64%) as agent growth is tracking at the high end of expectations. The Company lowered its Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook to $300 - $330 million (+11% to +22%), primarily due to higher agent costs expected in 2021.

Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO said, "GoHealth's second quarter revenue growth of 55% was driven by an 84% gain in our Medicare—Internal segment with LTVs expanding 5%. Our ramped up investments in our Encompass Platform led to $17 million in revenue contribution from the platform's additional services beyond enrollment for carriers. Given the 50% top-line growth over the first six months and continued strength in the market, we have raised and tightened our revenue expectations for full year fiscal 2021."

Jones continued, "These excellent top-line results are enabled by our success at increasing our agent counts ahead of the 50% growth target, ensuring that we have ample agent capacity to address the anticipated demand during this year's Annual Enrollment Period. While we are encouraged by the growth in our agent force, enhanced training and tight labor markets have created cost pressures that we expect to continue over the balance of the year. Given these higher agent costs, we are reducing our outlook for 2021 Adjusted EBITDA. We anticipate that these 2021 investments in agents, training, technology and Encompass will position us well for continued strong efficient growth in 2022."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights2

  • Total company revenue grew 55% to $196.9 million
    • Total Medicare Commissionable Submitted Policies grew 52% to 156,559
  • Medicare—Internal net revenue increased 84% to $160.4 million
  • LTV Per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 5% to $953
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 47% to $14.3 million
    • Aggregate investment in customer care and enrollment and technology grew $39.8 million to $73.9 million, an increase of 117%, including enhanced tools and training to continue powering conversion gains and improved effectuation, as well as investments in the Encompass platform
      • Agent counts grew well ahead of the 50% target as the Company prepares for the Annual Enrollment Period and fiscal 2022
    • Total cost of revenue, marketing and advertising expense grew 60%, roughly in line with sales growth
  • The Company refinanced a portion of its term loans, upsized its revolver to $200 million, and lowered its annual borrowing costs by over $7 million

YTD 2021 Highlights2

  • Total company revenue grew 50% to $401.1 million
    • Total Medicare Commissionable Submitted Policies grew 48% to 333,130
  • Medicare—Internal net revenue increased 74% to $317.8 million
    • Medicare—Internal segment profit increased 4% to $77.7 million
  • LTV Per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 11% to $975
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 25% to $46.4 million
    • Aggregate investment in customer care and enrollment and technology grew 108% to $68.0 million
    • Total cost of revenue, marketing and advertising expense grew 55%, roughly in line with sales growth

2021 Financial Outlook

The trajectory of the U.S. economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company is revising its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 based on current market conditions and expectations:

  • Full-year 2021 net revenue of $1,200 - $1,300 million, representing year-over-year growth of 37% - 48%
    • Full-year 2021 commission revenue of $1,000 - $1,100 million, representing year-over-year growth of 49% - 64%, fueled by the Company's continued investment in its Medicare business, including GoHealth's Encompass Platform
  • Full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $300 - $330 million, representing year-over-year growth of 11% - 22%

Jones added, "Seniors continue to demonstrate a high degree of interest in our model, and increasingly want to explore their Medicare plan choices from the safety and comfort of their own home through our Choice platform. GoHealth's telesales agents are equipped with the decision support tools and experience to help consumers select the right plan for their unique needs and achieve a superior health outcome with lower costs. We are in the early days of realizing this enormous market opportunity by building GoHealth's position as the trusted advisor for consumers, helping these consumers navigate their healthcare journey through our Encompass offerings, and in the process, creating value for our carrier partners through driving high-quality enrollments."

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results.  A live audio webcast and a supplemental presentation will be available online at https://investors.gohealth.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-519-1310 for U.S. participants, or 1-914-800-3876 for international participants, and referencing participant code 5464567. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations:

Jay Koval, VP of Investor Relations

IR@gohealth.com  

Media Relations:

Pressinquiries@gohealth.com

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below.

Second quarter and YTD 2021 results compared to the comparable prior year period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance for the fiscal year 2021, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationship; failure to grow the Company's customer base or retain its existing customers; the time and cost of training agents are significant and can increase during a period of high attrition; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; significant consolidation in the healthcare industry which could adversely alter the Company's relationships with carriers; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; changes in the health insurance system and laws and regulation governing health insurance markets; the inability to effectively advertise the Company's products; and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense ("EBITDA"); Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, IPO transaction costs, and severance costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Management has provided its outlook regarding Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is presented in the table below in this press release.

Glossary

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, IPO transaction costs, and severance costs.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

"Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period.

"LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.

"Revenue Per Submission" refers to the total net revenues per Submitted Policy, which we define as (i) total net revenue, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of Submitted Policies for such period.

"Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier.

The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three months ended Jun.

30, 2021



Three months ended Jun.

30, 2020











Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



$ Change



% Change

Net revenues:

























Commission



$

147,508





74.9

%



$

96,606





76.0

%



$

50,902





52.7

%

Enterprise



49,394





25.1

%



30,451





24.0

%



18,943





62.2

%

Net revenues



196,902





100.0

%



127,057





100.0

%



69,845





55.0

%

Operating expenses:

























Cost of revenue



37,442





19.0

%



36,559





28.8

%



883





2.4

%

Marketing and advertising



55,735





28.3

%



21,634





17.0

%



34,101





157.6

%

Customer care and enrollment



61,927





31.5

%



28,394





22.3

%



33,533





118.1

%

Technology



11,983





6.1

%



5,705





4.5

%



6,278





110.0

%

General and administrative



25,251





12.8

%



10,359





8.2

%



14,892





143.8

%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability







%



15,300





12.0

%



(15,300)





N/M

Amortization of intangible assets



23,515





11.9

%



23,514





18.5

%



1





%

Total operating expenses



215,853





109.6

%



141,465





111.3

%



74,388





52.6

%

Income (loss) from operations



(18,951)





(9.6)

%



(14,408)





(11.3)

%



(4,543)





31.5

%

Interest expense



8,277





4.2

%



8,986





7.1

%



(709)





(7.9)

%

Loss on extinguishment of debt



11,935





6.1

%







%



11,935





N/M

Other (income) expense



44





%



(505)





(0.4)

%



549





N/M

Income (loss) before income taxes



(39,207)





(19.9)

%



(22,889)





(18.0)

%



(16,318)





71.3

%

Income tax expense (benefit)



(32)





%



(22)





%



(10)





N/M

Net income (loss)



$

(39,175)





(19.9)

%



$

(22,867)





(18.0)

%



$

(16,308)





71.3

%

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(27,186)





(13.8)

%

















Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.



$

(11,989)





(6.1)

%

















Net income (loss) per share:

























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted



$

(0.12)























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic and diluted



102,300























Non-GAAP financial measures:

























EBITDA



$

(5,192)









$

10,615















Adjusted EBITDA



$

14,342









$

26,936















Adjusted EBITDA margin



7.3

%







21.2

%













(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Six months ended Jun.

30, 2021



Six months ended Jun.

30, 2020











Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



$ Change



% Change

Net revenues:

























Commission



$

321,489





80.2

%



$

209,116





78.0

%



$

112,373





53.7

%

Enterprise



79,592





19.8

%



58,951





22.0

%



20,641





35.0

%

Net revenues



401,081





100.0

%



268,067





100.0

%



133,014





49.6

%

Operating expenses:

























Cost of revenue



85,817





21.4

%



78,693





29.4

%



7,124





9.1

%

Marketing and advertising



110,219





27.5

%



47,708





17.8

%



62,511





131.0

%

Customer care and enrollment



109,021





27.2

%



52,371





19.5

%



56,650





108.2

%

Technology



21,600





5.4

%



10,298





3.8

%



11,302





109.7

%

General and administrative



44,944





11.2

%



20,849





7.8

%



24,095





115.6

%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability







%



19,700





7.3

%



(19,700)





N/M

Amortization of intangible assets



47,029





11.7

%



47,029





17.5

%







%

Total operating expenses



418,630





104.4

%



276,648





103.2

%



141,982





51.3

%

Income (loss) from operations



(17,549)





(4.4)

%



(8,581)





(3.2)

%



(8,968)





104.5

%

Interest expense



16,965





4.2

%



15,742





5.9

%



1,223





7.8

%

Loss on extinguishment of debt



11,935





3.0

%







%



11,935





N/M

Other (income) expense



57





%



(495)





(0.2)

%



552





(111.5)

%

Income (loss) before income taxes



(46,506)





(11.6)

%



(23,828)





(8.9)

%



(22,678)





95.2

%

Income tax expense (benefit)



(63)





%



(24)





%



(39)





N/M

Net income (loss)



$

(46,443)





(11.6)

%



$

(23,804)





(8.9)

%



$

(22,639)





95.1

%

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(32,364)





(8.1)

%

















Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.



$

(14,079)





(3.5)

%

















Net income (loss) per share:

























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted



$

(0.14)























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic and diluted



97,349























Non-GAAP financial measures:

























EBITDA



$

21,564









$

40,579















Adjusted EBITDA



$

46,390









$

61,857















Adjusted EBITDA margin



11.6

%







23.1

%













The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)



Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021



Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020

Net revenues



$

196,902





$

127,057



Net income (loss)



(39,175)





(22,867)



Interest expense



8,277





8,986



Income tax expense (benefit)



(32)





(22)



Depreciation and amortization expense



25,738





24,518



EBITDA



(5,192)





10,615



Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)



11,935







Share-based compensation expense (2)



7,599





597



Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (3)







15,300



IPO transaction costs (4)







424



Adjusted EBITDA



$

14,342





$

26,936



Adjusted EBITDA margin



7.3

%



21.2

%

(1)

Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.

(2)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

(3)

Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.

(4)

Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.

 

(in thousands)



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Net revenues



$

401,081





$

268,067



Net income (loss)



(46,443)





(23,804)



Interest expense



16,965





15,742



Income tax expense (benefit)



(63)





(24)



Depreciation and amortization expense



51,105





48,665



EBITDA



21,564





40,579



Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)



11,935







Share-based compensation expense (2)



12,711





1,077



Legal fees (3)



180







Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (4)







19,700



IPO transaction costs (5)







424



Severance costs (6)







77



Adjusted EBITDA



$

46,390





$

61,857



Adjusted EBITDA margin



11.6

%



23.1

%

(1)

Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.

(2)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

(3)

Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.

(4)

Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.

(5)

Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.

(6)

Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

 

The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2021



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Marketing and advertising



$

426





$

61





$

764





$

119



Customer care and enrollment



1,043





32





1,839





58



Technology



1,133





83





1,880





159



General and administrative



4,997





421





8,228





741



Total share-based compensation expense



$

7,599





$

597





$

12,711





$

1,077



 

The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Jun. 30, 2021



Dec. 31, 2020

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

112,863





$

144,234



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $686 in 2021 and $787 in 2020



17,335





14,211



Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc.







3,395



Commissions receivable - current



113,062





188,128



Prepaid expense and other current assets



52,992





41,854



Total current assets



296,252





391,822



Commissions receivable - non-current



761,011





622,270



Other long-term assets



2,594





2,072



Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net



23,527





17,353



Intangible assets, net



641,697





688,726



Goodwill



386,553





386,553



Total assets



$

2,111,634





$

2,108,796



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

17,080





$

8,733



Accrued liabilities



31,036





26,926



Commissions payable - current



51,579





78,478



Deferred revenue



700





736



Current portion of long-term debt



4,270





4,170



Other current liabilities



9,207





8,328



Total current liabilities



113,872





127,371



Non-current liabilities:









Commissions payable - non-current



214,237





182,596



Long-term debt, net of current portion



414,908





396,400



Other non-current liabilities



2,817





3,274



Total non-current liabilities



631,962





582,270



Stockholders' equity:









Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 105,318 and 84,196 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.



10





8



Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 597,502 and 619,004 shares authorized; 215,495 and 236,997 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.



22





24



Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020.









Additional paid-in capital



503,689





399,169



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(13)





17



Accumulated deficit



(32,881)





(18,802)



Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc.



470,827





380,416



Non-controlling interests



894,973





1,018,739



Total stockholders' equity



1,365,800





1,399,155



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

2,111,634





$

2,108,796



 

The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Operating Activities









Net income (loss)



$

(46,443)





$

(23,804)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Share-based compensation



12,711





1,077



Depreciation and amortization



4,076





1,636



Amortization of intangible assets



47,029





47,029



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs



1,262





1,058



Change in fair value of contingent consideration







19,700



Loss on extinguishment of debt



11,935







Other non-cash items



(884)





(458)



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:









Accounts receivable



(2,702)





12,383



Commissions receivable



(63,675)





(58,709)



Prepaid expenses and other assets



(11,778)





1,794



Accounts payable



6,114





(3,467)



Accrued liabilities



3,993





(7,641)



Deferred revenue



(36)





(14,171)



Commissions payable



4,742





18,135



Other liabilities



1,406





1,269



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(32,250)





(4,169)



Investing Activities









Purchases of property, equipment and software



(7,909)





(7,764)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(7,909)





(7,764)



Financing Activities









Proceeds received upon issuance of common units







10,000



Borrowings under term loans



310,000





117,000



Payments of term loans



(296,835)





(1,793)



Call premium paid for debt extinguishment



(5,910)







Payment of deferred offering costs







(874)



Debt issuance cost payments



(1,608)





(6,289)



Principal payments under capital lease obligations



(154)





(144)



Cash received on advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.



3,395







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



8,888





117,900



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(100)





98



Increase in cash and cash equivalents



(31,371)





106,065



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



144,234





12,276



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

112,863





$

118,341



Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information









Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Purchases of property, equipment and software included in accounts payable



$

2,233





$

798



Issuance of senior preferred earnout units to settle contingent consideration liability



$





$

100,000



Issuance of common A and B units to settle contingent consideration liability



$





$

100,000



 

The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)



Three months ended Jun.

30, 2021



Three months ended Jun.

30, 2020











Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



$ Change



% Change

Net revenues:

























Medicare - Internal



$

160,433





81.5

%



$

87,201





68.7

%



$

73,232





84.0

%

Medicare - External



31,379





15.9

%



28,108





22.1

%



3,271





11.6

%

IFP and Other - Internal



3,788





1.9

%



7,019





5.5

%



(3,231)





(46.0)

%

IFP and Other - External



1,302





0.7

%



4,729





3.7

%



(3,427)





(72.5)

%

Net revenues



196,902





100.0

%



127,057





100.0

%



69,845





55.0

%

Segment profit (loss):

























Medicare - Internal



31,257





15.9

%



32,746





25.8

%



(1,489)





(4.5)

%

Medicare - External



(1,688)





(0.9)

%



495





0.4

%



(2,183)





N/M

IFP and Other - Internal



(800)





(0.4)

%



(54)





%



(746)





N/M

IFP and Other - External



(57)





%



130





0.1

%



(187)





(143.8)

%

Segment profit



28,712





14.6

%



33,317





26.2

%



(4,605)





(13.8)

%

Corporate expense



24,148





12.3

%



8,911





7.0

%



15,237





171.0

%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability







%



15,300





12.0

%



(15,300)





N/M

Amortization of intangible assets



23,515





11.9

%



23,514





18.5

%



1





%

Loss on extinguishment of debt



11,935





6.1

%







%



11,935





N/M

Interest expense



8,277





4.2

%



8,986





7.1

%



(709)





(7.9)

%

Other (income) expense



44





%



(505)





(0.4)

%



549





N/M

Income (loss) before income taxes



$

(39,207)





(19.9)

%



$

(22,889)





(18.0)

%



$

(16,318)





71.3

%

Six months ended Jun. 30,

2021



Six months ended Jun.

30, 2020









(in thousands, except percentages)



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



$ Change



% Change

Net revenues:

























Medicare - Internal



$

317,786





79.2

%



$

182,488





68.1

%



$

135,298





74.1

%

Medicare - External



70,879





17.7

%



57,053





21.3

%



13,826





24.2

%

IFP and Other - Internal



7,763





1.9

%



15,651





5.8

%



(7,888)





(50.4)

%

IFP and Other - External



4,653





1.2

%



12,875





4.8

%



(8,222)





(63.9)

%

Net revenues



401,081





100.0

%



268,067





100.0

%



133,014





49.6

%

Segment profit:

























Medicare - Internal



77,700





19.4

%



74,482





27.8

%



3,218





4.3

%

Medicare - External



(2,319)





(0.6)

%



173





0.1

%



(2,492)





N/M

IFP and Other - Internal



(1,529)





(0.4)

%



427





0.2

%



(1,956)





N/M

IFP and Other - External



103





%



642





0.2

%



(539)





(84.0)

%

Segment profit



73,955





18.4

%



75,724





28.2

%



(1,769)





(2.3)

%

Corporate expense



44,475





11.1

%



17,576





6.6

%



26,899





153.0

%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability







%



19,700





7.3

%



(19,700)





N/M

Amortization of intangible assets



47,029





11.7

%



47,029





17.5

%







%

Loss on extinguishment of debt



11,935





3.0

%







%



11,935





N/M

Interest expense



16,965





4.2

%



15,742





5.9

%



1,223





7.8

%

Other (income) expense



57





%



(495)





(0.2)

%



552





N/M

Income (loss) before income taxes



$

(46,506)





(11.6)

%



$

(23,828)





(8.9)

%



$

(22,678)





95.2

%

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):

Medicare - Total Commissionable Submitted Policies



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2021



Three

months

ended Jun. 30,

2020



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Medicare Advantage



153,163



99,078



326,037



216,413

Medicare Supplement



1,022



2,248



2,126



4,919

Prescription Drug Plans



2,374



1,969



4,967



4,431

Total Medicare



156,559



103,295



333,130



225,763

 

The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate LTV.

Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2021



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020



Six months

 ended Jun.

30, 2021



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Medicare Advantage



121,299



67,818



250,185



151,426

Medicare Supplement



268



465



519



1,287

Prescription Drug Plans



2,033



1,571



4,317



3,745

Total Medicare



123,600



69,854



255,021



156,458

 

Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2021



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Medicare Advantage



31,450



28,979



73,691



61,266

Medicare Supplement



665



1,633



1,396



3,191

Prescription Drug Plans



236



405



525



854

Total Medicare



32,351



31,017



75,612



65,311

 

The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

LTV per Approved Submission



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2021



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Medicare Advantage



$

953



$

905



$

975



$

877

Medicare Supplement



$

846



$

937



$

821



$

928

Prescription Drug Plans



$

215



$

215



$

215



$

216

 

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:

Medicare - Total Non-Commissionable Submitted Policies



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2021



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021



Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Medicare Advantage



3,232



7,407



9,171



14,334

Medicare Supplement



2,042



1,734



3,692



3,546

Prescription Drug Plans



791



955



1,676



1,753

Total Medicare



6,065



10,096



14,539



19,633

 

The following table presents a reconciliation from net income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021:





Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021





Guidance Range

(in thousands)



Low



High

Net revenues



$

1,200,000





$

1,300,000



Net income



127,665





157,665



Interest expense



30,000





30,000



Income tax expense



220





220



Depreciation and amortization expense



102,000





102,000



EBITDA



259,885





289,885



Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)



11,935





11,935



Share-based compensation expense (2)



28,000





28,000



Legal fees (3)



180





180



Adjusted EBITDA



$

300,000





$

330,000



Adjusted EBITDA margin



25

%



25

%

(1)

Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.

(2)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

(3)

Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.

 

