FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gold Medal Pools recently acquired A+ Reliable Pool Service, owned by Bob and Rena Bauer, expanding its customer roster from 700 to more than 2,000 by the end of 2021. This acquisition is part of Gold Medal Pools' greater strategy that addresses a variety of business, community, and marketplace conditions, especially those affecting the surrounding communities of the broader DFW metroplex.
Josh Sandler, president and CEO of Gold Medal Pools, says, "There are a lot of reasons companies pursue an acquisition strategy. Ours happens to be influenced by meeting homeowners' needs and demands in today's quickly moving and constantly changing marketplace. First, homeowners are spending more time at home and want to enjoy their pools. Acquiring A+ Reliable Pool Service means we can bring ease and convenience to more pool owners. Former owners, Bob and Rena, built a company with values and commitment to service similar to ours, so it was a natural fit with the systems and process infrastructure we already have in place."
Dallas and the surrounding suburbs have experienced massive population growth over the past few years. A report from real estate brokerage Redfin said Dallas had the second largest net inflow of people in the U.S. in 2020. Data from LinkedIn indicated DFW has been a magnet for U.S. professionals relocating during the pandemic, in part due to the influx of many of the nation's corporate headquarters. According to Dallas Regional Chamber, there are 102 major corporations considering headquarters relocation or expansion in North Texas currently - that number has grown from the 80 prospects that were in the pipeline before the pandemic and subsequent recession. An increase in residents boosts demand for pool construction, as well as service and maintenance, since so many homes in the area have pools or will soon.
"Gold Medal Pools has been in DFW since we were founded in 1997. We've spent years building what is now known as the most experienced, talented team in the area," says Sandler. "Red Oak is just one example of growth and opportunity in the growing suburbs around the metroplex that are booming as many companies move headquarters to the area and people relocate. Other communities, like Royse City, are growing, too, and bringing in more and more residents looking for convenience and lifestyle outside of the urban areas, but convenient to amenities and entertainment. One of our goals via this acquisition is to help homeowners in these areas enjoy their pools without the stress and hassle of maintaining them themselves."
The pandemic has had a direct impact on residential pool construction and use. With more homeowners installing and spending time poolside, demand for pools and service has soared. Current and first-time pool owners are experiencing long wait times as pool companies struggle with pandemic-related conditions affecting many industries in the marketplace, namely shortage of employees, materials, supplies, and even pool chemicals. The chemical scarcity and subsequent price jump are making it more difficult for pool owners to maintain their own pools, leading to increased demand for swimming pool service and maintenance.
Gold Medal Pools is actively exploring more opportunities via partnerships with other companies, like A+ Reliable Pool Service, in DFW's surrounding communities, specifically for growth in its service and maintenance divisions. The company also is hiring pool service and maintenance technicians.
