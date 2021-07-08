HUDSON, Ohio, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Bear Therapy Partners, a wellness company with a growing network of clinics across the United States, has partnered with leading physical therapy supplier MeyerPT. The company offers premium streamlined supply services for outpatient physical therapy.
This partnership will create a powerful distribution network for Golden Bear, making it easier for partner clinics to access all of their equipment and supply needs. A dedicated Golden Bear Therapy Partners online marketplace will also allow for efficient ordering from real-time inventory.
Golden Bear COO, Dr. Brandon Nan commented, "We are excited for this opportunity to partner with MeyerPT given their exceptional product lines, national presence in supply chain, prompt delivery services and their full support of our mission, vision, and values at Golden Bear Therapy Partners."
MeyerPT has been serving the physical therapy market for 73 years with their family-owned, business-to-business distribution services. Both MeyerPT and Golden Bear share the goals of supporting physical rehabilitation professionals so that they can focus on offering the best service. MeyerPT achieves this by providing reliability, convenience, and confidence in the products they offer.
"We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with Golden Bear Therapy Partners in achieving their Mission of 'helping patients in our communities reach their fullest potential,'" said MeyerPT VP of Sales Eric Stacks. "The cultural alignment has been clear from the beginning, and I believe this will help both businesses in reaching our long-term goals."
MeyerPT offers access to over 45,000 top-quality products from 1,3000 vendors. They have three convenient distribution locations in California, Ohio, and Florida. To learn more about MeyerPT, visit https://www.meyerpt.com/
About Golden Bear Therapy Partners
Founded in 1981, Golden Bear Therapy Partners celebrates 40 years of working in rehabilitation and wellness. GBTP operates across 5 states and 100 locations while employing over 1,200 employees. With an extensive network of partners, Golden Bear helps clinics deliver exceptional patient care, enhance skill sets, and become part of a strong community of industry- leading professionals. Golden Bear seeks to partner with passionate and successful private practice owners in the physical therapy industry. To learn more, please visit https://gbtherapypartners.com
