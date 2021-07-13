MODESTO, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Bear Therapy Partners ("Golden Bear" or "GBTP"), a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services, today announced the addition of industry veteran Brent Mack as Chief Executive Officer. Mack succeeds Bobby Ismail, who has taken on the role of Founder and President.
"Brent brings tremendous industry experience and operational expertise at a critical point in Golden Bear's growth journey," said Bobby Ismail. "In two years, Golden Bear has grown from under twenty clinics to 99 integrated locations. Brent's experience leading large physical therapy organizations will be central to Golden Bear's mission of expansion and delivering superior patient care. Additionally, Brent's nearly 20 years of clinical, C-suite, and rehabilitation services experience will be incredibly valuable continuing Golden Bear's growth strategy and success."
Backed by Shore Capital Partners ("Shore Capital"), Golden Bear Therapy Partners consists of 99 clinics providing a comprehensive range of outpatient physical therapy services across California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Texas, with plans to expand throughout the U.S. Mike Cooper, Co-Founder and Partner of Shore Capital and Chairman of the Board of GBTP said, "Brent has a fantastic track record in multi-site healthcare and outpatient physical therapy and we are thrilled to bring him in as Golden Bear's CEO. We are confident he will work with Bobby and the rest of the team at GBTP to enhance our growth and build a scaled, differentiated platform that is the partner of choice for physical therapists across the country."
Mack, a licensed physical therapist, spent 18 years with ATI Physical Therapy where he helped grow the company from 1 clinic to over 800. Mack spent the bulk of his time as the Chief Operating Officer and was instrumental in the development and execution of the company's strategy and operating model. "I'm grateful to be a part of the Golden Bear team. I'm looking forward to helping Golden Bear grow while maintaining a best in class culture and patient experience."
Ismail, in his new role as Founder and President, will be instrumental in Golden Bear's continued growth as well, applying several decades of clinical and business development experience in leading the company's geographical expansion.
About Golden Bear Therapy Partners
Headquartered in Modesto, CA, Golden Bear Therapy Partners is an innovative rehabilitation company committed to partnering with leading operators to build a premier network of physical therapy clinics throughout the U.S. Golden Bear's partners strive to deliver exceptional patient experience and engagement while driving to desired clinical outcomes. Golden Bear supports its affiliated clinics and partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on quality care and a patient-first culture.
For more information about Golden Bear Therapy Partners, please visit https://gbtherapypartners.com/
About Shore Capital Partners
Shore Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Real Estate, and Business Services industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $1.2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit http://www.shorecp.com
