FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Golden Mile Alliance - a non-profit dedicated to the growth and revitalization of the Route 40 corridor west of downtown Frederick - is pleased to announce the hiring of Taryn Sisco in the role of Operations Coordinator. Taryn is looking forward to joining the mission to drive the Golden Mile area to be a welcoming, economically strong, and desirable commercial and residential community.
In this role, Taryn will be responsible for managing and supporting special events, fundraising, social media and providing operations and administrative support to the organization and its non-profit board of directors. Their shared vision is that the Golden Mile is a vibrant, diverse, and accessible premier destination for shopping, dining, living, recreation, and commerce in Frederick.
Taryn comes into the position with years of experience in management, community outreach, and marketing/promotions. She is a champion of small business and entrepreneurship and has helped several local businesses build their brand and engage within the community. This is not the first time Taryn has brought her passion and experience to an area of shops, restaurants and businesses. While acting as the Marketing and Promotions Director for Everedy Square and Shab Row in downtown Frederick, she was dedicated to promoting the area's unique characteristics and one of a kind shopping experience to visitors, perspective business owners and local organizations.
As a City of Frederick resident herself, Taryn is actively involved in her community and has always put her creative spirit, forward thinking leadership and her passion for local development into her professional career.
For volunteer opportunities and more information on the Golden Mile Alliance, go to http://www.goldenmilealliance.org.
The mission of the Golden Mile Alliance is to drive the Golden Mile area to be a welcoming, economically strong, and desirable commercial and residential community. The GMA achieves its mission through our economic development activities to support our businesses and residential communities so they can continue to thrive. From top-notch businesses and offices to family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, our goal is to highlight and support the great purpose the Golden Mile holds for our city. Our vision is that the Golden Mile is a vibrant, diverse, and accessible premier destination for shopping, dining, living, recreation and commerce in Frederick.
Media Contact
Taryn Sisco, Golden Mile Alliance, (240) 600-1925, operations@goldenmilealliance.org
SOURCE Golden Mile Alliance