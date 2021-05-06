Golden Star Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Golden Star Resources Ltd.)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Golden Star Resources Ltd.)

 By Golden Star Resources Ltd.

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today's annual general meeting of Golden Star shareholders were duly passed.

Resolution #1

Votes

For

Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Withheld

To elect the following persons as directors of the Company:









(a)     Timothy C. Baker

74,651,061

462,801

99.38%

0.62%

(b)     Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh

74,596,754

517,108

99.31%

0.69%

(c)     Gilmour Clausen

74,649,672

464,190

99.38%

0.62%

(d)     Gerard De Hert

74,700,014

413,848

99.45%

0.55%

(e)     Anu Dhir

74,634,864

478,998

99.36%

0.64%

(f)      Ani A. Markova

74,597,386

516,476

99.31%

0.69%

(g)     Karim M. Nasr

74,626,895

486,967

99.35%

0.65%

(h)     Craig J. Nelsen

74,605,715

508,147

99.32%

0.68%

(i)       Mona H. Quartey

74,619,517

494,345

99.34%

0.66%

(j)       Andrew M. Wray

74,652,832

461,030

99.39%

0.61%



Resolution #2

Votes

 For

Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Withheld

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration

84,666,557

690,264

99.19%

0.81%



Resolution #3

Votes

For

Votes Against

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Against

To pass, with or without variation, a non-binding advisory resolution on Golden Star's approach to executive compensation (1)

74,499,532

614,330

99.18%

0.82%

Note (1): as described in more detail in the management information circular of the Company dated March 19, 2021.

Company Profile:

Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa underground mine in Ghana, West Africa.  Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow from the Wassa mine. As the winner of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star remains committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-star-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301286167.html

SOURCE Golden Star Resources Ltd.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.