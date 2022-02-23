JORDAN, Minn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goliath Hydro-Vac Inc., a full service hydro excavation company based in Minnesota, is proud to announce the expansion of their hydro-vac services to include North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska. Before the expansion, Goliath's service locations only spanned across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Now, with the addition of three more service locations, Goliath is excited to bring their hydro-excavation services to a wider audience across the Midwest, aiding in industrial clean ups, pipe jetting, and more.
Customers in these areas can expect high quality hydro excavation services and efficient customer service as Goliath's fleet of nine state of the art hydro-vac trucks tackle any size job under any weather conditions.
Goliath provides quality hydro-vac services including:
- Utility locates
- Splice pits
- Trenching
- Drilling mud removal
- Sewer maintenance
- Hard to reach areas
- Internal excavations
- Pipe jetting
Hydro excavation is the process of using highly pressurized water to loosen and break apart soil and debris. Hydro excavation trucks also function as a vacuum to suck up the soil into holding tanks for removal. This method of excavation is safe and precise, allowing for work to be done even in small or difficult to maneuver locations.
Owners, Brandt and Rachelle Volk, are excited for Goliath's expansion into three additional states and look forward to providing hydro excavation services in a safe and efficient manner to a wider audience.
About Goliath:
Founded in 2002, Goliath Hydro-Vac Inc. is a full-service hydro-excavation company based in Minnesota and serving surrounding states. Goliath's fleet of nine state of the art hydro excavation trucks are equipped for any size job. Services include excavation, industrial cleaning, pipe jetting, and more. Goliath is owned by Brandt and Rachelle Volk. Contact Goliath Hydro-Vac via phone at (612)-727-3444 or visit their website for more information.
Media Contact
Rachelle Volk, Golaith Hydro Vac, (612)-727-3444, dispatch@goliathvac.com
SOURCE Goliath Hydro-Vac Inc.