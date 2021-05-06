Golub & Company and Petiole Asset Management have announced a joint venture acquisition of Lakehaven Apartments in Carol Stream, IL, marking the first residential joint venture between the two firms. Lakehaven Apartments, located at 732 Bluff Street in Carol Stream, DuPage County, IL, was constructed in 1984 and is the newest apartment community in this mature suburban township. Golub & Company will provide property management and leasing services.