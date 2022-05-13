GoNetspeed announced today that it is expanding construction of its FTTP infrastructure into Branford, Cheshire, Naugatuck, Waterbury, and Wolcott in addition to the previously announced builds in West Haven and Woodmont. This infrastructure investment will cover over 369 miles and will serve more than 50,000 homes and businesses.
NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber-to-the-premises Internet provider, announced today that it is expanding construction of its FTTP infrastructure into Branford, Cheshire, Naugatuck, Waterbury, and Wolcott in addition to the previously announced builds in West Haven and Woodmont. This infrastructure investment will cover over 369 miles and will serve more than 50,000 homes and businesses. Residents can visit http://www.gonetspeed.com/NewHavenCounty to see if service is available at their location and to sign up for priority installation when service is available.
- Construction is complete in West Haven, and over 5,990 homes in the Sea Bluff & West Shore areas can sign up for service today.
- GoNetspeed has made significant progress with construction in Woodmont, and will be opening service areas in May.
- In Branford, service to over 8,900 locations is expected to be available beginning later this summer.
- In Cheshire, service to over 5,000 locations is expected to be available beginning later this summer.
- In Naugatuck, service to over 12,800 locations is expected to be available beginning later this summer.
- In Waterbury, service to more than 18,500 locations is expected to be available this fall.
- GoNetspeed also plans to bring fiber Internet to Wolcott in the near future.
"The importance of high speed, reliable Internet access has never been more evident than it is right now," commented GoNetspeed CEO Richard Clark. "We are happy to be expanding access not only in New Haven County, but in communities across Connecticut."
GoNetspeed is currently investing in FTTP infrastructure in Fairfield, Hartford, and New Haven Counties and continues to evaluate new areas in which to expand. To view maps of GoNetspeed serviceable areas and areas soon to be in service, visit http://www.gonetspeed.com/FairfieldCounty and click the 'Check Availability' button. Clark explained that residents of these areas should visit http://www.gonetspeed.com to complete the form even if they're not currently eligible for service since the company may use the data to help determine future build areas.
Maps of construction in these areas are available here.
What is Fiber Internet?
Fiber Internet offers symmetrical speeds, meaning that both download and upload are equally fast. The connectivity challenges that people experience with using video conferencing associated with telecommuting, on-line learning and telemedicine have emphasized the importance of fast upload speeds. GoNetspeed offers the fastest residential Internet speeds available, ranging from 150 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). For businesses, GoNetspeed can customize speeds beyond Gigabit capability if necessary.
About GoNetspeed
GoNetspeed, a fiber-to-the-premises operator serving residential and business customers in Connecticut, Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, announced in January 2021 that it has formed a new partnership with Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill") which will allow GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S.
Adding thousands of new locations every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent Internet providers in the east. For more information on the company, or to inquire about service in your residence or community, please visit.
