NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As teachers, parents and students head back to school, stress, anxiety and adapting to in-person learning are just a few of the challenges that may present themselves. In response, GoNoodle reached out to its parent and teacher communities to gather questions and concerns they were facing as everyone heads back to school. In less than 24 hours, GoNoodle was inundated by a flood of questions from all over the country.
Starting weekly, every Wednesday, known to the community as Wellness Wednesday, a new video will be released covering topics such as social anxiety, resilience, grief, anger, sadness, bullying behavior and confidence boosting. Each video will feature Dr. Parker Huston, Clinical Director of On Our Sleeves, the movement for children's mental health, and a pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital, to answer two questions on kids' mental health to help parents and educators who are looking to more deeply connect with their kids and build bridges to positive conversations on emotional awareness and mental health in a rapidly changing world.
"Children's mental health has been one of the least talked about issues, until now," says KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "Parents and teachers from our community are consistently reaching out, seeking the right answers to best help the children in their lives. Our mission is to help raise healthy kids and to empower the adults in their lives with compassionate, thoughtful resources they need along the way. We are partnering with On Our Sleeves to blend our expertise in movement and mindfulness content, with their expertise in positive children's mental health outcomes, to offer kids and grownups good energy content, tools, and resources that can further the conversation during the pandemic and beyond."
On Our Sleeves' mission is to provide every community in America access to free, evidence-informed, educational resources necessary for breaking stigmas about child mental health and educating families and advocates. The goal of these new resources is for parents and educators to walk away with tips and resources that help their families and classrooms as they prepare for back to school and beyond.
In addition to the new videos, GoNoodle and On Our Sleeves will launch two mental health guides, available in both English and Spanish, for grades K-2nd and 3rd-5th. Each downloadable activity within the guide will be created for parents and teachers to use at home or in the classroom to help kids explore, understand and communicate their feelings. The guides are a fun and creative way to give kids the tools they need to help them better understand why they are feeling emotions like happiness or sadness, and help them describe those feelings to others.
"As many children across the country prepare for in-person instruction for the first time in more than a year, parents, caregivers and educators, understandably, have many questions on how to navigate the variety of emotions children may be feeling leading up to the new school year. I commend GoNoodle for engaging with their robust community, so that we can collectively be a trusted source for childhood mental wellness," said Dr. Huston.
GoNoodle's community of parents can find On Our Sleeves resources on its updated channel, All The Feels, and on the channel, Back To School, powered by On Our Sleeves. Both channels will feature videos, activities, blogs, and a back-to-school guide in a unified setting for families to have access to mental health and SEL resources, with more being added throughout the year. Together, GoNoodle and On Our Sleeves work to ensure all content is relevant and age-appropriate for elementary school-aged children.
Parents and teachers can learn more about the On Our Sleeves movement and access free resources for children's mental health at OnOurSleeves.org.On Our Sleeves has a goal to get one million mental health resources to classrooms across America by October through the Million Classroom Project. Educators can download this free resource on the Million Classroom Project webpage.
About GoNoodle:
GoNoodle is a fast-growing, media, and technology company committed to creating joy, health, and self-discovery in elementary-aged kids (and the adults in their lives). We make videos and games that get kids up and moving and developing their wellness, mental health, equanimity, and resilience. GoNoodle is in millions of homes and more than 80% of U.S. public and private elementary schools. Kids love it because it's fun. Teachers love it because it engages students and reinforces curriculum. Parents love it because it's meant to fuel their kids and bring them closer. To learn more, visit http://www.gonoodle.com.
About On Our Sleeves
Children don't wear their thoughts on their sleeves. With 1 in 5 children living with a significant mental illness and half of all lifetime mental health issues starting by age 14, we need to give them a voice. On Our Sleeves, powered by the behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children's Hospital, aims to provide every community in America access to free, evidence-informed resources necessary for breaking child mental health stigmas and educating families and advocates. No child or family should struggle alone.
Since the inception of On Our Sleeves in 2018, more than 2 million people have interacted with our free pediatric mental health educational resources at OnOurSleeves.org, and our educator curricula have reached more than 1.1 million students across the United States.
