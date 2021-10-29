NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoNoodle is partnering with Cooking Matters, a campaign helping end childhood hunger by inspiring families to make healthy and affordable food choices, to launch a new series called Kids in the Kitchen. The series will star two rising "kidpreneurs" with a master chef, creating easy-to-make, healthy, and affordable recipes that will get kids excited about exploring the kitchen and their relationship with food.
"This partnership immediately made a lot of sense for both of us," says KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "Here is an intersectional moment where health, self-discovery, food, helping families, and kids getting the most out of life all came together. We're very excited to further explore the cooking and food space, and to do it with a partner that also champions kids' health and growth."
Kids in the Kitchen will feature award-winning celebrity Chef King Phojanakong alongside eight year-old influencer, Sparkle, and her little sister Star, who is four. Together, they'll be making four meals across four episodes airing on Fridays starting October 29th, and continuing into November on the 5th, 12th, and 19th. Each episode will feature a different meal, a breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack. Each meal will offer healthy options and ways to engage and inspire kids' passions for cooking and baking.
"We are excited to partner with GoNoodle to reach more families with fun and engaging content about ways to make affordable and healthy meals," said Jessica Caouette, MS, RDN, LDN, Senior Manager of Content at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the Cooking Matters campaign. "Together, we are creating a movement to change the way our society values and prioritizes healthy eating and food skills education so all kids learn good eating habits – on a budget".
Each video will also be accompanied with a recipe so families can follow along at home and recreate Chef Phojanakong, Sparkle, and Stars' creations. In addition, families and teachers will be able to find a new blog on the Chowtown channel highlighting various recipe additions to each of the videos, and fun, healthy eating and food prep tips from Chef Phojanakong.
About GoNoodle:
GoNoodle is a fast-growing, media, and technology company committed to creating joy, health, and self-discovery in elementary-aged kids (and the adults in their lives). We make videos and games that get kids up and moving and developing their wellness, mental health, equanimity, and resilience. GoNoodle is in millions of homes and more than 80% of U.S. public and private elementary schools. Kids love it because it's fun. Teachers love it because it engages students and reinforces curriculum. Parents love it because it's meant to fuel their kids and bring them closer. To learn more, visit http://www.gonoodle.com.
About Cooking Matters:
Cooking Matters is helping end childhood hunger by inspiring families to make healthy, affordable food choices. Their programs teach parents and caregivers with limited food budgets to shop for and cook healthy meals. Cooking Matters is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Learn more at CookingMatters.org.
