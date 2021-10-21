(PRNewsfoto/Goodrich Petroleum Corporation)

(PRNewsfoto/Goodrich Petroleum Corporation)

 By Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 am central time to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results.

To access the conference call, domestic participants should dial as follows:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):

1-888-317-6003





PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:

1-412-317-6061





Canada Toll Free

1-866-284-3684



Participant Elite Entry Number:  0616919

 

Participants will need this Elite Entry number in order to join the conference.  The Company encourages participants to dial in 10-15 minutes early to join the conference. The Company will also post a slide deck on its third quarter financial and operational results on its website at www.goodrichpetroleum.com.

 

Participants may also access the live audio webcast of the conference call through the following web link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/937/43340 or by accessing the webcast through the investor relations section of the Company's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call.  Domestic participants accessing the telephonic replay should dial (877) 344-7529 and international participants should dial (412) 317-0088.  The replay access code will be 10161395. 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodrich-petroleum-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301405064.html

SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.