HOUSTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's management team will be participating at the following events.

Hart Energy's DUG Haynesville Conference

Shreveport Convention Center

400 Caddo Street

Shreveport, LA 71101

Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:55 am

Robert C. Turnham, Jr. Keynote Speaker

Topic: "Operator Spotlight: Here to Grow, Not Exit"

EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 26

The Westin Downtown Denver

1672 Lawrence Street

Denver, Colorado 80202

Conference Dates: August 15-18, 2021

A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations.

Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".

