HOUSTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's management team will be participating at the following events.
Energy Prospectus Group – Webinar
Date/Time: March 12, 2021 @ 10:00 am CT
Link to view: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KMed47FDQkW0ZBn6LVOuTQ
Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference
Conference Dates: March 15-17, 2021
Virtual Scotia Howard Weil 49th Annual Energy Conference
Conference Dates: March 23-24, 2021
EnerCom Dallas 2021 (Virtual)
Conference Dates: April 6–7, 2021
A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations.
Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".
