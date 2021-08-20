FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gordon Cooley has over 30 years' experience in the banking and financial services industry. During his career, he has led teams to promote and sustain growth while being a visionary leader who has approached complex issues with a blend of practicality and innovation. His career includes holding executive positions at Farmers & Mechanics National Bank, Mercantile Bankshares, PNC Bank and First United Bank & Trust.
Also, Mr. Cooley was Commissioner of Financial Regulation for the State of Maryland, where he was responsible for licensing and supervising approximately 60 depository institutions and 17,000 lenders and other financial service providers. His knowledge of the banking industry and forward-thinking approach is unique and broad.
Mr. Cooley graduated from Randolph-Macon College with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, then went on to earn his Juris Doctor from the T.C. Williams School of Law at University of Richmond. During his career, he continued to grow his knowledge as an honor graduate from American Banker Association's Stonier Graduate School of Banking, as well as earning the Lillian Moffatt Award as top honors graduate of Maryland Bankers School.
Mr. Cooley has deep community roots in Frederick where he has served on the boards of numerous organizations including the Community Foundation of Frederick County, United Way of Frederick County, Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, the Frederick County Board of Education, and Hood College. He is currently a member and past president of the Frederick County Bar Association.
"Woodsboro Bank strives to serve our community as the best banking partner for businesses and individuals. Gordon's professionalism, talents, and forward-looking innovative approach will positively impact us as we advance our vision and mission. He also has a special connection to the Frederick community which aligns perfectly with our community focus." said Steve Heine, President & CEO of Woodsboro Bank.
