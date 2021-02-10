HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goree Architects, Inc. (Goree), a Houston-based automotive, commercial, and interiors architecture firm, announced it has acquired Whitfield Associates, Inc. (WAI), a full-service and award winning architectural, planning, and interior design firm located in Dana Point, California. The acquisition creates a new entity, Goree Whitfield, Inc., which will operate as a subsidiary of Goree and continue to focus on providing exceptional design and architecture services. The purchase will better serve the needs of Goree's west coast automotive customers and create a satellite office as Goree expands its offerings and reach. The acquisition took place late January.
The acquisition will further strengthen Goree's position as a leader in retail automotive facility design. Whitfield Associates, Inc. has built an impressive portfolio since opening in 1975 and has expertise designing automotive facilities for numerous brands. As a former Brand Architect for BMW of North America and MINI USA for nearly a decade, WAI's reputation will help Goree, a Brand Architect for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, expand its Brand Architecture capabilities.
"Our acquisition of Whitfield Associates complements our automotive facility design offerings and further entrenches Goree in west coast markets. The investment offers an important strategic opportunity to open an office in Southern California to better serve our clients and expand our client base," said Steven Craney, President of Goree. "Whitfield Associates was built on many similar values as Goree and aims to provide the highest level of service to clients while delivering exceptional projects. The two business were a perfect match and we're excited to continue providing Whitfield's clients with outstanding service through our new subsidiary, Goree Whitfield."
Gary Whitfield, founder of Whitfield Associates, Inc., will join Goree Whitfield, Inc. as Senior Vice President and continue to provide his long-standing clients with the same services they are accustomed.
About Goree
Goree, headquartered in Houston, TX, is an award-winning architecture and design firm founded in 1963. The firm is a leader of automotive retail design and has growing Commercial Architecture, Interior Design, and Brand Architecture divisions serving multiple industries with projects across the country. To learn more information about Goree, visit http://www.goree.com.
Learn More About the Acquisition.
Media Contact
Matt Fitterer, Goree, +1 (713) 660-6102, m.fitterer@goree.com
SOURCE Goree