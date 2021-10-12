PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoSkills.com, an eLearning platform that provides online training courses in essential software and business skills, has announced today that they are partnering with Building Blocks Mentorship Program (BBMP) to make training for job-readiness accessible to their members.
Based in Memphis, BBMP is a non-profit organization that provides at-risk youth with mentorship to boost their social development, education, and self-awareness. Their members have access to resources and career-building opportunities, which empowers them to achieve academic growth and self-development.
"We are thrilled and pleased to help young people and adults with the tools needed for their professional careers. We want to help dreams become reality, and this partnership will allow us to do just that across the world" says BBMP Founder Stephon Smallwood.
The GoSkills' library of courses helps learners to prepare for, and advance, their careers by introducing specific professional skills that are in high demand by employers, but aren't always taught in schools, such as courses in Microsoft Office, computer programming, and soft skills.
BBMP Program Director, and life-long learner, Tierre Wright says, "I'm an alumnus of GoSkills. GoSkills gave me the confidence and the skills to be successful. I just want to share it with the world!"
Students who join the training program will get free access to the cloud-based eLearning platform, which allows them to take the courses whenever suits them and from any device, making learning more accessible and success more attainable.
GoSkills Founder Bhav Chahal says, "Being tech savvy and digitally literate is the key to opening up doors for the modern workforce. That's why we are so excited to help BBMP members in boosting their knowledge and building up skills that can evolve into the future." She also notes that, "In partnering with BBMP, we can continue our mission of making high-quality education and learning tools accessible to everyone."
About GoSkills
GoSkills is an online education company that helps people around the world learn essential business skills through gamified, easy-to-digest, and bite-sized courses. For businesses, GoSkills provides a flexible, cloud-based learning platform for training teams of any size. Visit GoSkills.com to learn more.
About the team
GoSkills is entirely bootstrapped and run by a 100% remote and distributed team. Our team members are spread all over the world in North America, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Europe, and Africa, and we communicate daily across these time zones and continents. Together, we have built a culture that encourages freedom, creativity, open communication, and thinking outside the box.
