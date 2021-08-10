NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values to around 100 on Wednesday and up to 104 Thursday. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren, Eastern Monmouth and Coastal Ocean. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An extended period of hot and humid conditions is expected Wednesday and Thursday and may continue through Friday. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 70s will not provide much relief from the heat. The hottest period is expected Thursday and Thursday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&