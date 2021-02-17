SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As competitors to JAMIS Software are being absorbed into various mergers and acquisitions (M&A), like Roper Technologies' acquisition of Deltek in 2016 and XTIVIA's acquisition of Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) in 2018, or the ongoing restructuring through private equity firms such as JMI Equity's reformation of Unanet since 2019, JAMIS Software has found itself in the unique position of acquiring top employee talent from their competitors as these companies purge senior GovCon knowledge management experts in favor of lower overhead.
Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Mr. Dave Sample, joined JAMIS in 2016 after previously serving as a Product Director at Deltek for more than sixteen years. Marketing Operations Director, Mr. Damon Scott, successfully completed two contracts at Deltek, including one to develop their reseller program, also served in a similar capacity at PVBS for five years before their merger.
Mrs. Stephanie Jackomis and Mrs. Jessica Newman also came over from PVBS prior to their merger with XTIVIA. Mrs. Jackomis spearheaded improvements to client relations at JAMIS as the Director of Customer Success, while Mrs. Newman has been serving as Director of Business Development generating new business opportunities and assisting prospective clients through their evaluation of new software.
Mrs. Valery Hill, who served over ten years as a Director of Product Management for Acumatica and Unanet, now serves as Vice President of Product Management at JAMIS. Joining her from Unanet are Ms. Kate Ogden and Mr. Daniel Bour. Ms. Ogden previously served as the Vice President of Business Development at Unanet, while Mr. Bour, who reported up to Ms. Ogden, was an accomplished Account Executive and Customer Solutions Manager at Unanet for three years. Both will serve in similar roles at JAMIS.
"We approached the last several years knowing that we had gaps to fill on our team, but to get so many well qualified and experienced professionals from our competitors has been better than we could have asked for," explained JAMIS President and CEO Jeffrey Noolas. "We are especially proud to round out our leadership team with professionals who served in similar roles at Deltek and Unanet. They know the industry, they know our clients and they know how to help us grow. And we're hiring more, so this list will continue to grow as well."
