WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GovContractPros is pleased to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of two new senior consultants: Mauricio Vera and Alice Williams. Both Vera and Williams bring extensive experience supporting small business contracting efforts within federal agencies.
Mauricio Vera joins GovContractPros as a seasoned senior executive with over 30 years of professional experience successfully and passionately advocating for the inclusion of all categories of small businesses in Federal contracting. Mauricio served as a career member of the Federal Government's Senior Executive Service for almost 13 years as Director of the U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID's) Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU).
As Director of USAID'S OSDBU, Mauricio led USAID's efforts to provide maximum opportunities for U.S. small businesses to participate in agency contract awards through outreach, education, and creative procurement initiatives. Under his leadership, USAID increased its contract awards to small businesses every year under his tenure, increasing by tenfold during that time, culminating in the highest dollar obligations (over $900 million) ever awarded worldwide in Fiscal Year 2020. In his last five years at USAID, he shifted his office's focus to the agency's overseas missions and these efforts resulted in a tripling of small business dollars awarded overseas.
In 2016, Mauricio was awarded a Meritorious Presidential Rank Award, a prestigious career recognition awarded to only five percent of the Federal Government's senior executives for his "sustained superior accomplishments and inspirational leadership." Mauricio also served as Chair of the Federal OSDBU Directors Interagency Council for four years and is a recognized senior level speaker at Congressional, industry, and inter-agency events.
"Mauricio is an engaging and thoughtful leader in the federal contracting space. Throughout his career, he has proven to be an invaluable resource to small businesses. We are excited to have him bring his talents to GovContractPros," said Aditi Dussault, GovContractPros Managing Director.
Alice M. Williams is the former activity deputy director (SES), Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs. She is the founder of AMW Acquisitions and Consultant Groups, LLC. Williams comes to GovContractPros as a highly skilled senior executive consultant and team leader bringing with her a wide range of contracting and acquisition enterprises. She has experience working with clients in numerous industries including telecommunications, financial services, local and Federal government, high-tech and entertainment. Williams is an accomplished and highly respected subject matter expert in planning, developing and implementing customer operation strategies and business processes. She is a dynamic and in demand speaker, with years of public speaking experience.
As a former public servant, Williams held several key acquisition positions at the Department of Defense responsible for over $100 billion. She served as a Contracting Officer (unlimited warrant) on several critical and highly visible acquisitions, such as the 9/11 Major Recovery, Presidential Inauguration Committee, Army Joint Chiefs of Staff Special Task Force, Spirit of America and Presidential funerals. Her most notable accolades include the Secretary of the Army Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization Award, Army Commander's Award and the Army Superior Civilian Service Award. Williams held many key leadership roles across Department Defense and was appointed as DoD Office of Small Business Programs Acting Deputy Director (SES).
Alice is a member of the Army Acquisition Corps (AAC) and National Contract Management Association (NCMA). She is Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) Level III certified in Contracting. She earned a bachelor of science in business management from the National Louis University. Her professional education and development includes the Assistant Secretary of the Army, Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA ALT) Senior Leadership Development Program (SLDP) and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Executive Leadership Program.
"Alice brings to GovContractPros a wealth of experience in small business programs as well as procurement in general, and the Department of Defense in particular. We're thrilled to bring her talent and experience to GovContractPros and our clients," said GovContractPros Co-Founder and Managing Director John Shoraka.
GovContractPros helps small, medium, and disadvantaged businesses leverage set-aside programs for growth and development. From inception to graduation and beyond, we are your trusted advisor in navigating complex rules, regulations, certification requirements, and an ever-changing landscape. We have in-depth knowledge of all the various set-aside programs, including the Mentor-Protégé and small business Joint Venture programs, and work with our clients to leverage opportunities for success. Our team is composed of both industry and government officials with unparalleled expertise in the federal marketplace. Our services are offered through traditional consulting engagements or as part of our membership platform. Learn more at https://www.govcontractpros.com.
Media Contact
Hilary Sutton, GovContractPros, +1 2025521807, hilary@hilarysutton.com
SOURCE GovContractPros